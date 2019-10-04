Tuesday, Oct. 8
8:30 a.m. Roundtable discussion: Building a Trauma Response Network in Charles County, at Good Samaritan Presbyterian Church, 13025 Good Samaritan Drive in Waldorf
11 a.m. Ribbon cutting ceremony and tour of Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, 90 Post Office Road in Waldorf
1:30 p.m. Open session; call to order; pledge of allegiance; recognitions: U.S. Navy birthday, Diversity Awareness Month; commissioners comments
1:40 p.m. Approval of minutes for Oct. 1; notice of tentative agenda; approval items
1:45 p.m. Briefing: County pension plan review
2:15 pm. Briefing: Sheriff's Office retirement plan review
2:45 p.m. Briefing: Rebuilding Together Charles County
3:10 p.m. Briefing: County drainage systems improvement program
3:40 p.m. Discussion: property standards internal work group
4 p.m. Briefing: comprehensive analysis of Fire Service and EMS assessment
5 p.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to Section 3-305(b)(1)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
5:30 p.m. Registration opens for sign in to speak at public hearing
6 p.m. Open session resumes; public hearings: modification to the county's Fiscal Year 2019 MS4 permit financial assurance plan, bond resolution
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.