Tuesday, Oct. 29
9 a.m. Open session: call to order, pledge of allegiance, recognition: Pisgah Volunteer Fire Department; presentation: Mallows Bay-Potomac river watercolor drawing
9:15 a.m. Recognition of new employees, employee years of service, employees of the quarter, retirees
9:30 a.m. Commissioners’ comments; approval of minutes for Oct. 22; notice of tentative agenda for Nov. 5
9:40 a.m. Approval items
10:15 a.m. Closed session; all or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to Section 3-305(b)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
1 p.m. Open session resumes; briefing: Jude House update on program
1:25 p.m. Briefing: Update on the Clean Charles Initiative
1:45 p.m. Briefing and request for approval: modification to Rosewick Road Access Management Plan
3 p.m. Open session in the Government Building Conference Room; annual Maryland Department of Transportation Consolidated Transportation Program
6 p.m. Briefing and recognition: completion of first Citizen Academy class
