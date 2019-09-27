Tuesday, Oct. 1
9 a.m. Open session: call to order; pledge of allegiance; recognitions: Rocktober Fest, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, National Hispanic Awareness Month
9:10 a.m. Commissioners’ comments
9:15 a.m. Approval of minutes of Sept. 24
9:20 a.m. Notice of tentative agenda for Oct. 8; approval items
9:35 a.m. Briefing: Broadband Task Force update
10:30 a.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to Section 3-305(b)(1)(3)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland. A portion of this session will also concern the administrative function of the county commissioners in their executive role.
1:30 p.m. Open session resumes: commissioner individual initiatives briefing
1:45 p.m. Work session: 2020 state proposals
2:15 p.m. Commissioners’ new business
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.