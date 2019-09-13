Tuesday, Sept. 17
9 a.m. Open session; call to order; pledge of allegiance; recognitions: citation U.S. Air Force birthday, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Leadership Academy recipients and Telly Awards winner recipients
9:15 a.m. Commissioners' comments; approval of minutes for Sept. 10
9:20 a.m. Notice of tentative agenda for Sept. 24, approval items
9:30 a.m. Briefing and request for approval: pilot program of pop-up human services in Town of Indian Head
9:50 a.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to Section 3-305(b)(1)(3)(7)(8) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland. A portion of this session will also concern the administrative function of the county commissioners in their executive role.
1 p.m. Open session resumes; briefing on Docket 90 annual update
1:40 p.m. Briefing and request for letter of support: Robertson Farm Log Tenant House relocation
2 p.m. Briefing on 2019 bond issue
2:10 p.m. Briefing and request for approval: Fiscal Year 2019 General Fund year end budget
2:30 p.m. Briefing on energy savings performance contracts
2:50 p.m. Discussion of legislative process for county code changes.
3:15 p.m. Discussion of Charles County priority request for inclusion in governor's budget.
3:30 p.m. Discussion of Commissioners' President Collins' white paper proposal.
4 p.m. Commissioners' new business.
