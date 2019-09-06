Tuesday, Sept. 10
4 p.m. Open session; call to order; pledge of allegiance; recognitions: Constitution Week, National Preparedness Month
4:15 p.m. Approval of minutes of July 23, 2019; commissioners’ comments
4:20 p.m. Notice of tentative agenda for Sept. 17, 2019; approval items
4:25 p.m. Briefing and request for approval: agricultural deer cooperator permit (limited off-season deer hunting) letter of support request
4:40 p.m. Briefing and request to schedule a public hearing: modification to Fiscal Year 2019 MS4 permit financial assurance plan
4:45 p.m. Commissioners’ new business
5 p.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to Section 3-305(b)(1)(7)(8) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
5:30 p.m. Registration opens to sign in to speak at the public hearing.
6 p.m. Public hearing: Community Development Block Grant program; legislative changes to Charles County Code — school crossing guards; legislative changes to Charles County Code — vehicle parking laws; state legislative proposals
This agenda is tentative and subject to change without notice.