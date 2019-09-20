Tuesday, Sept. 24
2 p.m. Open session; call to order; pledge of allegiance; recognitions: Charles County Overdose Awareness Day, Citation for Charles County Sheriff's Officers Eric Keys and Phillip Norris Act of Heroism, new employee introductions, employee years of service (August and September) and retirees
2:15 p.m. Commissioners’ comments
2:20 p.m. Approval of minutes for Sept. 17; notice of tentative agenda for Oct. 1; approval items; commissioners' new business
2:30 p.m. Work session: 2020 legislative proposals.
5 p.m. Closed session: All or a portion of this session may be closed pursuant to Section 3-305(b)(7) of the General Provisions Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.
5:30 p.m. Registration opens to sign in for public hearing
6 p.m. Open session resumes; public hearing on Community Development Block Grant Program — Haven of Hope; Community Development Block Grant Program — Waldorf Senior Center; expansion of Rural Legacy Zekiah Watershed
This agenda is tentative and subject to change.