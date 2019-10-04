The Charles County Service and Advocacy Network will hold a community forum on Oct. 8. Called “Building a Trauma Response Network in Charles County,” the event will start with reviewing the current state of local trauma services and go on to identify ways of collaborating more effectively to meet the needs of trauma victims.
The forum will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsored as a public service by the Charles County Charitable Trust, the co-sponsors are the Charles County Department of Social Services and the Good Samaritan Presbyterian Church, where the free event will take place. To register, go to bit.ly/TraumaResponsiveness. Therese Wolf, director of the Department of Social Services, will make the opening presentation and serve as moderator. An eight-person panel drawn from public agencies and nonprofit organizations will provide a picture of the range of trauma services in the county. They will also describe how trauma-response systems are functioning and how responders and caregivers are affected by their involvement with trauma victims.
Trauma occurs when a person experiences a physically or emotionally harmful or life-threatening event that leads to lasting effects in terms of the victim’s loss of a sense of well-being. It is commonly accepted that large-scale events such as war and natural disasters can engender lasting effects on those exposed to them. However, as the forum will demonstrate, a wide range of other adverse experiences can produce a similar outcome. Serious accidents, criminal assault, child abuse, domestic abuse and gun violence all fit into this category.
Additional information is available by contacting the Charles County Charitable Trust at 301-934-3700 or info@charlesnonprofits.org.
CSM hosts food drive for food insecure students
Since 2017, the College of Southern Maryland has offered micro-food pantries, named Hawk Feeders, at each of CSM’s four campuses to help address the short-term basic food needs any student may be experiencing. Built by a CSM faculty member, the Hawk Feeders are stocked through individual donations by faculty, staff and students as well as through food drives, under the adage, “Give what you can, take what you need.”
Throughout October, CSM will hold a food drive to fill the Hawk Feeders for the semester ahead. According to the Maryland Food Bank, there are 650,200 food-insecure people in the state of Maryland.
Donation boxes to collect nonperishable food items to assist students who lack reliable access to sufficient quantities of food will be set up at three of the CSM campuses. Items being requested include individual portions of cereal, Chef Boyardee pastas, mac and cheese, Cup O’ Noodles, fruit cups, granola/cereal/protein bars, peanut butter, tuna fish/chicken lunch pouches, and ready-to-heat soups, stews and chili (in individual portions with flip-top cans). Donations can be left at the La Plata Campus, 8730 Mitchell Road at the CC Building Lobby at the Student Association Office.
Volunteers needed for Christmas Connection program
Christmas Connection is a volunteer and interagency partnership providing holiday cheer to seniors and families in need. The Charles County Department of Community Services leads the “Adopt-a-Senior” portion of the project and is seeking volunteers to prepare and deliver holiday food baskets to senior citizens who have been determined to be financially in need and without support of family at the holiday time.
Individuals wishing to volunteer should call the Aging and Human Services Division at 301-934-6737 or 301-609-5712 by Friday, Nov. 15.
Sorority is holding a breast cancer forum on Oct. 7
The local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is sponsoring an educational community forum from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 7 commemorating Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The forum, Early Detection Matters, will be held at Lighthouse Baptist Church, at 3150 Middletown Road in Waldorf. The featured speakers are Noel Brathwaite, director of the Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities and Linda Barnes, Charles County’s cancer programs coordinator. In addition, a panel of local physicians will be available to respond to questions from the attendees.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is an international organization committed to service with a membership of nearly 300,000 college-educated women. Over 1,000 chapters of AKA throughout the world are scheduled to celebrate a Global Impact Day on Oct. 7 that specifically focuses on early detection through mammograms to improve the survival rate of women diagnosed with breast cancer
Nu Zeta Omega, the local chapter of AKA, has served the Southern Maryland area for nearly 40 years. RSVP to nzomegaearlydetectionmatters.eventbrite.com.
Hospital Foundation to hold crab feast Oct. 17
The Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation will hold its 25th Annual Crab Feast on Oct. 17 from 2 to 8:30 p.m. at 11495 Popes Creek Road in Newburg. Guests will enjoy their choice of platters or all-you-can-eat crabs while taking part in raffles and cake wheel. Children ages 5 to 12 will have their choice of kid’s meals and those under age 5 eat for free.
As part of University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center’s 80th anniversary celebration, community residents turning 80 in 2019 can receive a complimentary event ticket when they make reservations for their family and friends to participate. A cake cutting at 5 p.m. for all octogenarians will be the highlight of the festivities. Proceeds will support ongoing projects at the medical center to meet the growing needs of the community. For more information or to purchase tickes, visit crmcfoundation.org.
Tree farm symposium Oct. 10
The Maryland Forests Association and Maryland Tree Farm Program are co-hosting “Why Markets Matter,” a half day symposium focused on Maryland’s forest products industry in Charles County. The symposium runs from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Deerhaven Timber Farm, at 7745 Whitetail Place in La Plata. Lunch will be provided.
William Harris of Deerhaven will lead a tour of his Southern Maryland tree farm to discuss the challenges and opportunities for tree farmers in the region.
The events are free, but registration is required. Register at www.mdforests.org/post/register-for-why-markets-matter.
Maryland DNR seeks input on lakes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will host an open house event in La Plata to solicit public input regarding the development of a work plan for the second phase of the State Lakes Protection and Restoration Fund. The fund is providing $1 million annually for three years to protect and restore state-owned lakes.
The open house will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the College of Southern Maryland’s Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Room 113E, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. At the open house event, the department will report on projects underway in year one and accept input toward developing a budget for best use of funds in coordination with local governments, organizations and citizens.
The funds can be used for removing sediment, treating contaminated sediment, preventing the spread of invasive species, improving the ecological and recreational value and any other action the department deems necessary at any or all of 16 lakes throughout Maryland. Updates and additional information will be posted on the department’s website, at dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/state-lakes.aspx.
Anyone who cannot attend an open house, but wishes to provide feedback should contact Yishen Li at yishen.li@maryland.gov.
Fall Meeting registration open
Registration for the Charles County Economic Development Department’s 2019 Fall Meeting is now open. The annual event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 5 at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Center, at 3090 Crain Highway, Waldorf. This year, the theme is “The Future in Focus.”
The keynote speaker will be Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group. Basu is a highly regarded expert on the economy and economic development. His economic analysis and insights are matched by his ability to simplify complex data and present it with wit and humor. Jay Garner, president of Garner Economics, will return with another look at Charles County’s five-year strategic plan. Garner developed the plan and presented it to the community in 2016. This year, he will review progress so far, but — more importantly — he will look at how the marketplace has changed since then and address where the county should go from here. This will be followed by a panel discussion on “The Future of Work.”
The theme, “The Future in Focus,” refers to the evolution taking place in the business world. Automation, artificial intelligence, technology and the gig economy are redefining how business gets done, and many of the jobs of the future don’t even exist today. The presenters and panel discussion will provide insight into these emerging trends and help Charles County’s business owners and operators prepare for what’s ahead.
To register, visit fallmeeting2019.eventbrite.com. For more information on the meeting and how to become a sponsor, contact Michelle DeSoto at 301-885-1347.
Patterson to hold bond bill hearing Oct. 15
Del. Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles), chairwoman of the Charles County delegation, has announced that the delegation will hear proposals from the public for the 2020 General Assembly bond initiatives, formerly known as bond bills. The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct.15, in room A of the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf.
Those wishing to present a bond request should access the Maryland General Assembly website at mgaleg.maryland.gov and type the words “Bond Initiative Request Form” on the search line to access the form and the guidelines. For further information, call Patterson’s office at 301-858-3247.
Art center celebrates 30th anniversary
The Mattawoman Creek Art Center will celebrate its 30th anniversary during its annual fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf.
Help the Mattawoman Creek Art Center celebrate three decades of work and learn about new projects, programs and partnerships for the future. Longstanding members and contributors will be recognized, and there will be a short video highlighting the art organization’s history and accomplishments. Rock through the oldies with the Fabulous Hubcaps, named “Vocal Group of the Year” by the Maryland Entertainment Hall of Fame. There will be music, dancing, food and good company.
Tickets are $65 each. To purchase tickets, call 301-743-5159 or visit mattawomanart.org.
NAACP looking for breakfast sponsors
The Charles County Branch of the NAACP announced last week the 25th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast set for Jan. 20.
The annual breakfast is revered as the “event of the year” with more than 700 guests and political leaders in attendance, according to an NAACP press release. The event will be held at North Point High School in Waldorf on Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon.
According to the release, the NAACP branch is still soliciting sponsors. For more information, send an email to mlksponsor@gmail.com. The deadline for inclusion in the breakfast is Nov. 29 at midnight.
Workshops for young adults begin
The nonprofit Future Next Corporation is offering a series of free workshops for college bound high school students covering a variety of topics.
The workshops continue on most Saturdays until Dec. 7. All workshops run from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf.
• Oct. 12: All about college. Learn about the college application process, internships, financial aid and university orientation.
• Oct. 19: SAT and ACT mock exam. Learn about strategies, content and pacing, critical reading and managing test anxiety.
• Oct. 26: Scholarships. Learn how to search for scholarships, how to determine criteria and eligibility, thank you writing tips and get essay writing assistance.
• Nov. 2: Young entrepreneurs. Learn about resume building, cover letters, interviewing skills, job search and application strategies, LinkedIn profile branding and job readiness training.
• Nov. 9: Personal and skills development. Training for communication, public speaking, presentation skills, leadership, team building, goal-setting, stress management and more.
• Nov. 30: Resume development. Learn about resume formatting, defining goals and objectives, developing summary, experience and skills sections, description development, attracting employer interest and more.
• Dec. 8: Career pathways. Learn how to determine what career path is right for you.
For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
Women’s League hosts Motown Magic
The Southern Maryland Women’s League Foundation Inc. is hosting its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Tickets are $75 and includes open bar, food stations, a live auction, raffles and dancing to the music of Free Spirit. The main sponsors for this event are the Law Office of Hammad S. Matin and Law Office of James E. Farmer LLC.
Southern Maryland Women’s League Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to raising funds to promote, strengthen and support women in the community through fellowship, education, service and mentoring programs. Since 2005, Southern Maryland Women’s League has raised over $250,000 and contributed 100% of those funds to nonprofits that assist women and children in Charles County.
For more information or for tickets, email Becky Hoffman at bhoffman@growingwithgrace.org or Helen Heier at heier2@comcast.net.
State arts council needs panelists
The Maryland State Arts Council is seeking panelists who have experience and expertise in the performing arts for the 2020 Independent Artist Awards.
The Independent Artist Awards recognize achievement by Maryland artists making work independent of an institution or organization. The awards are accompanied by unrestricted grants that encourage artistic growth and sustained practice. The 2020 Awards will award artists working primarily in the performing arts. Artistic categories rotate on a three-year cycle. Visual/media awards will be awarded in 2021 and literary arts awards will be awarded in 2022.
Panelists will review and score each applicant’s submission, attend one regional review meeting and some will attend one state award review meeting during the winter of 2020. The average commitment of hours varies based on the number of applicants per region. The majority of work happens on the panelists’ own time over the course of two to three months.
This year’s Independent Artist Awards will be focused on performance. Panelists are selected with a focus on diversity of experiences and location. Individuals chosen to serve as a panelist are not eligible to apply as an artist to the 2020 Independent Artist Awards.
To apply, visit www.msac.org/programs/independent-artist-awardand fill out the application by Oct. 16.
Selected panelists are appointed by the Maryland State Arts Council for a one-year term, which may be renewed. Panelists will receive a modest honorarium and travel reimbursement for serving.
One Maryland One Book author to visit CSM
One Maryland One Book author Mona Hanna-Attisha will visit five counties and Baltimore City Nov. 2 to 5 to speak about her book, “What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resilience, and Hope in an American City,” according to a news release from Maryland Humanities. She will visit the College of Southern Maryland La Plata campus at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in the Center for Business and Industry Building, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.
Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician and researcher, helped expose and make known the lead in Flint, Michigan’s water. She will sign copies of her book, which will be available for purchase at that day. Seating for these free events is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The book was chosen by a committee of librarians, educators, authors and bibliophiles in February from more than 231 titles suggested by readers across the state under the theme, “Nature.” In 2019, One Maryland One Book is part of Maryland Humanities’ Maryland H2O, which is a two-year initiative exploring the varied relationships with water through multiple programs.
More information about the book tour and about One Maryland One Book can be found online at www.mdhumanities.org/programs/one-maryland-one-book/.
Prepare for the next emergency
September is National Preparedness Month, the perfect time for people to get their household ready in case an emergency should occur. The American Red Cross prepares all year for disasters and urges everyone to “Be Red Cross Ready,” too.
“Disasters can happen anywhere, at any time, even in your home,” Scott R. Salemme, Greater Chesapeake Region American Red Cross CEO, said in a press release. “During National Preparedness Month, we ask you to take three action steps — get an emergency kit, make an emergency plan and be informed — so you and your loved ones can react quickly if an emergency occurs.”
The Red Cross urges everyone to take three important action steps to get prepared:
• Build a kit: Build an easy-to-carry emergency preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you if you must evacuate. Include items such as water, non-perishable food, a flashlight and extra batteries, a battery-powered radio, first aid kit and medications.
• Make a plan: Talk with members of your household about what to do during emergencies. Plan what to do in case everyone is separated and choose two places to meet — one near your home in case of a sudden emergency such as a fire, and another outside your neighborhood, in case you cannot return home or are asked to evacuate.
• Be informed: Know what kinds of emergency situations may occur where you live, where you work, and where you go to school. Get trained in First Aid and CPR/AED so you’ll know what to do in an emergency if help is delayed. Don’t forget your pets, plan for them, too.
La Plata physical therapists receive board certification
University of Maryland Charles Regional Rehabilitation in La Plata has announced that two of their team members, physical therapists Amol Bakre and Lourdes Potestades, have received orthopaedic specialist certification.
According to UM Charles Regional Rebilitation’s blog, only 10% of physical therapists have achieved this designation, and are usually identified by the title “OCS” following their name.
“While any physical therapist can specialize in orthopaedics, becoming a board-certified specialist requires a rigorous certification process that spans over a decade of a therapist’s career.”
Requirements include completing 2,000 hours of physical therapy over 10 years, passing a 200-question certification test and committing to continuing education and ongoing professional development. Those with Orthopaedic Specialist Certification must recertify every 10 years.
So.Md. American Red Cross elects new board members
The Southern Maryland Chapter of the American Red Cross announced that Richard Tait of Arnold will serve as chairman of the chapter’s board of directors for a one-year term that began earlier this month. Tait and other board members were elected in proceedings at Anne Arundel Community College recently.
Tait is COO of Kaizen Approach Inc., a cybersecurity consulting firm, a University of Maryland University College graduate and a U.S. Navy veteran.
“I am truly honored to be elected the American Red Cross Board Chair of Southern Maryland,” Tait said. “I look forward to leading a dedicated team of volunteers in writing a new chapter for the Red Cross of Southern Maryland. Our long-term goal is to become a top performing chapter and be recognized as a diverse and inclusive board of choice for volunteers, donors, and employees, while offering the highest level of compassionate service to our clients.”
The highly visible role works cooperatively with the Southern Maryland Chapter’s executive director to ensure the American Red Cross’ goals and mission are achieved. The population served by the chapter ranges between 500,000 and one million that reside in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
The following were also elected as new members of the board of directors to serve a three-year term:
• Mary-Ann Burkhart, chief, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office.
• Joshua Burnett, business owner.
• Ignacio Goya, pastor and director of Chesapeake Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
• Whitney Harmel, director of Strategic Partnerships at the Maryland Chamber of Commerce
• Jeremy Tucker, emergency room physician.
The board of directors is composed of representatives from many different community sectors. The group develops the vision for the chapter and determines the policies that guide decisions. The board also ensures that the local Red Cross unit is an effective steward of our donors’ contributions. Board members are selected based on their individual expertise as well as their commitment to the American Red Cross humanitarian mission.
Governor proclaims International Underground Railroad Month
Governor Larry Hogan (R) has proclaimed September as International Underground Railroad Month, which recognizes Maryland as the most powerful destination for authentic Underground Railroad history. It also commemorates all those involved in the Underground Railroad, including Maryland’s courageous Harriet Tubman, the brilliant orator Frederick Douglass, and thousands of freedom seekers.
“Maryland has the most documented successful escapes, and was heavily active in the Underground Railroad,” Hogan said. “Recognizing International Underground Railroad Month in Maryland honors the heroism of many brave men, women, and children who took a dangerous journey along the Underground Railroad and those who fought for their freedom.”
Visitors can explore the powerful history and stories of courage through interpretive materials, tours, attractions and guides as they visit Maryland’s Network to Freedom sites. The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway provides visitors with the opportunity to walk in Tubman’s footsteps, while the “Following in His Footsteps: Maryland’s Frederick Douglass Driving Tour” traces Douglass’s story around the state.
Maryland, as a true epicenter of the Underground Railroad, was home to many of the Underground Railroad’s leaders. Throughout the state, partners have come together to tell the stories of Tubman and Douglass, as well as Henry Highland Garnet, Josiah Henson, the William Still family and J.W.C. Pennington.
Today marks the 181st anniversary of Frederick Douglass’s self-liberation from Baltimore’s President Street Station. Sept. 17 will mark the 170th anniversary of Harriet Tubman’s self-liberation from Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
For more information and to plan the journey along the Underground Railroad, visit visitmaryland.org/ugrr.
USDA helps ag businesses lower energy costs
Acting assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley is encouraging farmers, rural small businesses and agricultural producers to apply for financing in a key U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides loan guarantees to help rural small businesses lower their energy costs, according to a USDA news release.
USDA accepts applications for REAP funding year-round. Potential applicants should contact their state USDA Rural Development office for additional information.
REAP funding can be used for renewable energy systems such as anaerobic digesters, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, wind and solar. It also can be used to make energy efficiency improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation; and lighting and refrigeration. Below are some examples of USDA’s REAP investments.
Edgehill Farms, an ag tourism center in Oakland, Ky., received a $34,596 loan guarantee to install a 34.8-kilowatt photovoltaic array system on the roof of its ham processing facility. The system will generate approximately 45,000 kilowatt hours annually that will be sold directly to the local utility, earning $4,448 for the firm annually.
In Magnolia, N.C., Optima KV received a $6.5 million loan guarantee for an anaerobic digester that will help hog producers dispose of waste by converting it to energy. The project aggregates multiple biogas streams at a refinery. The resulting natural gas is then transported via pipeline to a power plant to generate electricity. The digester produces additional revenue for hog producers and a cleaner environment.
In April 2017, the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity was established to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities. In January 2018, the task force’s findings included 31 recommendations to align the federal government with state, local and tribal governments to take advantage of opportunities that exist in rural America. Supporting the rural workforce was a cornerstone recommendation of the task force.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
Md. School for the Blind appoints new principal
The Maryland School for the Blind recently appointed Nicholas Pagani as its new principal of the General Academic Program, according to a press release from the school.
Pagani has been on the staff at the school for six years as a teacher of the visually impaired before being promoted to an assistant principal in 2015. He received a bachelor of science in special education from Northern University in Illinois in 2005 and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Capella University in Minnesota in 2014.
In addition to holding teaching and administrative positions at MSB, Pagani has taught students who are blind or visually impaired, including those with multiple disabilities at the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind and the Philip Rock Center and School and the Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind in Illinois. He and his family currently reside in Parkville.
The Maryland School for the Blind is a private, statewide resource center providing outreach, education and residential programs to children and youth from infancy to age 21 who are blind or visually impaired, including those with multiple disabilities. Annually, the school serves 65% of the 2,000 students identified in Maryland who are blind or visually impaired from all 24 Maryland jurisdictions through its on-campus and outreach programs.
For more information, contact Dotty Raynor at 410-319-5722, dottyr@mdschblind.org, or visit www.marylandschoolfortheblind.org.
CyberTrip Advisor gives top tech travel tips
Family trips are in with summer in full swing. In fact, nearly two-thirds of American families will head out of town this summer. Theme parks, cruises and international travel top the 2019 summer travel list. As everyone knows, no matter where you’re headed — a new or familiar location — being continuously connected is part of the plan. While having family fun is the goal, the National Cyber Security Alliance also urges travelers to be cyber safe while away from home by following some simple practices to help keep your devices safe and your vacation plans from going awry.
Misplacing or having devices stolen can put a damper on vacation plans. It can easily happen to anyone.
• Set up the “find my phone” feature on your devices. This will allow you to find, remotely wipe data and/or disable the device if it gets into the wrong hands.
• Make sure all devices are password protected. Use a passcode or security feature (like a finger swipe) to lock your phone or mobile device in case either are misplaced or stolen.
Get Wise About Public Wi-Fi: Using public Wi-Fi at the airport or hotel is very convenient, but wireless networks and hotspots are not secure. This means that anyone using the same Wi-Fi network could potentially see what you are doing on your laptop or smartphone while you are connected.
• Limit what you do on public Wi-Fi and avoid logging in to accounts that have sensitive information such as banking and email.
• Consider using a trusted virtual private network or a personal/mobile hotspot if you need a more secure connection.
• Set your device settings to ask permission before connecting to a Wi-Fi network.
Be in the know about how to secure your continuously connected life by signing up for NCSA’s newsletters at staysafeonline.org/email-signup/.