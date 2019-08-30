Commuter Connections and the Maryland Transportation Institute at the University of Maryland launched this week incenTrip, a new mobile app that allows commuters in the Washington, D.C., region to save time, money and fuel while earning rewards for planning trips, according to a Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments press release.
The incenTrip app recommends the best travel mode, departure time and route based on real-time traffic prediction data and user personal preferences to help commuters avoid both day-to-day congestion and traffic jams caused by accidents, work zones, special events and adverse weather conditions, according to the press release.
With the app, commuters can earn rewards points every time they plan trips to and from work, avoid traffic or use alternatives to drive-alone commuting, such as carpooling, walking, bicycling or taking mass transit. Commuters who use the app during rush hours can redeem rewards points for cash from Commuter Connections. The app provides users a fun and game-like environment, where they can accomplish customized weekly goals, win challenges, and invite friends to participate.
“The app and its users will help reduce congestion, energy use, and vehicle emissions in the region,” said Martin Nohe, chairman of the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board at MCOG.
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency funded the incenTrip project with a $4.5 million grant. The National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration also provided funding for early stages of incenTrip’s technical development. Commuters can download the app today in both the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Center for Children holds gala
The Center for Children will hold its Red Cape Super Hero Gala beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. This event will highlight organizations, community members and law enforcement who have served as heroes through their contributions to support the Center for Children mission over the last three decades.
The guest speaker at this 30th anniversary event will be Glenn Fueston, executive director of the governor’s office of crime control and prevention.
There will also be cocktails, dinner, live entertainment, dancing and a silent auction.
This semi-formal event is open to all; attendees are also welcome to come dressed as their favorite superhero.
Tickets are $75 each; different levels of sponsorship are also available. Proceeds from the event og to support children, adolescents and families who receive treatment through the Center for Children’s programs.
For more information, email Danielle Jones at djones@center-for-children.org or call 301-609-9887.
Auxiliary seeks support for Wreaths Across America
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 in La Plata has joined with Wreaths Across America to honor veterans by placing wreaths on the graves of veterans. The project began in 1992 and has grown every year. The unit will sponsor wreath sales in the “3 for 2” program. For every two wreaths sponsored, a third will be placed at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. The unit is seeking $15 donations for each wreath (one free for every two $15 donations). Checks can be made payable to Wreaths Across America and can be mailed to: American Legion Post 82, P.O. Box 1035, La Plata, MD, 20646, attention Linda Rollins, or by calling Rollins at 301-934-2648. Donations may also be made at the legion booth at the Charles County Fair from Sept. 12 to 15.
The wreath-laying service at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery will be hold at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14. All are invited to attend and participate.
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) organization, meaning donations are tax deductible and qualify for matching grants from some companies. For more information about the organization, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Hurricanes and dementia don’t mix well
While hurricanes can have a significant impact on everyone’s safety, they can be especially stressful and confusing for individuals with dementia. Being prepared and planning ahead can prevent injuries and help a person living with the disease feel more relaxed and less overwhelmed.
September is peak hurricane season in the United States. The Alzheimer’s Association offers these tips for families and caregivers to consider in advance and during a hurricane evacuation to help individuals living with dementia:
• Plan ahead. Make a comprehensive safety plan in the event of an evacuation. If the person lives in a residential facility, learn about its evacuation plan and who is responsible for evacuating the person in the event of an emergency.
• Leave early. If the need to evacuate is likely, do not delay. Long car rides can increase anxiety for people living with dementia. Leave as early as possible to minimize delays in traffic.
• Remain calm. Keeping emotions in check can help establish a positive tone and minimize stress for people with dementia.
• Stay close. Do not leave the person with dementia alone. Changes in routine, traveling and new environments may increase the risk for wandering.
• Alert others to the diagnosis. When appropriate, share the diagnosis with others, such as first responders, hotel or shelter staff, so they can better assist.