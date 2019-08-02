Any citizen, group, or organization interested in submitting a legislative proposal or suggestion for revision or amendment to an existing state law must submit a written request to the Office of the County Attorney to: 2020 Legislative Request, Office of the County Attorney, 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, MD 20646.
Each proposal must be received by the Office of the County Attorney no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, for the proposal to be included in the Charles County Commissioners 2020 Preliminary Legislative Package.
All proposals will be presented to the County Commissioners during a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
These proposals will be available for viewing on the Sept. 10 BoardDocs agenda. Anyone submitting a proposal is asked to attend the public hearing to provide a brief synopsis of the proposal and answer any questions the Board members and those in attendance may have.
Following the public hearing, all proposals will be compiled into a preliminary legislative package and reviewed by the County Commissioners at a work session on Tuesday, Sept. 24, where they will determine which of the proposals will be included in the County Commissioners’ 2020 State Legislative Package and forwarded to the Charles County Delegation in October.
For more information, call the Office of the County Attorney at 301-645-0555.
Registration open for youth league fall season
Registration is open from now until Aug. 18 for the Charles County Youth League’s fall season. The season starts the week of Sept. 8 and continues through Oct. 26, according to a news release.
The Fall Ball places greater emphasis on instruction and player development, and is an opportunity for players moving up a division in the spring to gain experience in a non-competitive setting, according to the release.
The cost for t-ball and softball t-ball is $55. 8U, 10U and 12U baseball and softball is $70. In addition, 16U baseball and 18U softball is also $70.
To register, visit www.ccyouthleague.org.
Fire marshal says flashlights a better alternative during power outages
With the recent spate of stormy weather in Maryland, state Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci is cautioning citizens when using alternative light and electrical sources during power outages.
“Keeping these easy-to-follow rules in mind will help Marylanders enjoy a safe summer,” Geraci said in a press release, “even when electrical service is disrupted.”
Other tips to keep in mind:
• Use flashlights during power outages instead of burning candles. Keep plenty of fresh batteries on hand at all times. If you prefer the look of candles, consider flameless, battery-operated candles that offer the flickering light without the potential fire hazard.
• If using candles, make sure they are placed on a stable piece of furniture in sturdy holders that will not tip over. Candles should fit in the holders securely and the holders should be made of material that will not burn.
• Keep candles away from anything combustible, such as clothing, books, papers, curtains, decorations or anything else that can burn.
• Do not place candles where they can be knocked over by children or pets.
• Always extinguish all candles when leaving the room or before going to sleep.
• Never use candles, matches or lighters if medical oxygen therapy is used in the home.
• Charged solar landscape lighting can be brought indoors for temporary lighting as a safe and effective alternative to candles.
• Ensure burners on stoves are in the off position during a power outage and remove any items from the stove top to prevent unattended heating when the power is turned back on.
• Fuel burning appliances can produce the deadly, tasteless and odorless gas known as carbon monoxide. Install and maintain CO alarms inside the home to provide an early warning of carbon monoxide exposure.
• If depending on portable generators for electricity during power outages, use extreme caution when refueling. Fuel splashed on a hot muffler could ignite, causing severe burns and serious injuries.
• Never attempt to refuel a generator while it is running. Always allow the unit to cool before attempting to refuel.
• Operate generators outside of the home and outside of garages. Ensure placement of the generator does not allow carbon monoxide to enter the home through windows, doors or other openings.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124, or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.