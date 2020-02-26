Waldorf, MD (20601)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 35F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 35F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.