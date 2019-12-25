The Department of Public Works will hold a household hazardous waste collection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10430 Audie Lane in La Plata.
Items that will be accepted include pesticides, herbicides, fertilizer, gasoline, oil-based paint, cleaning supplies, pool chemicals, fluorescent lights, mercury thermometers and other poisons found in the home. Mark any container that does not have a readable, original label.
Items that will not be accepted include:
• Bio-medical waste (sharps, needles and anything with bodily fluids), latex paint, prescription drugs and ammunition.
• Used motor oil, anti-freeze, propane tanks and batteries are accepted on a regular basis at various collection sites. Latex paint is not considered hazardous waste and can be placed in household trash as long as it is solidified. This can be accomplished by adding kitty litter, shredded paper, paint hardener or sawdust to aid in drying it out.
For more information, call the Charles County Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778, or the landfill and recycling information line at 301-932-5656.
Recycling centers begin new hours Jan. 6
The Department of Public Works Environmental Resources Division has announced new operating hours effective Monday, Jan. 6, at the four Charles County recycling centers:
• Breeze Farm Recycling Center, at 15950 Cobb Island Road on Cobb Island: Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Charles County Landfill Recycling Center, at 12305 Billingsley Road in Waldorf: Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Gilbert Run Recycling Center, at 13140 Charles St. in Charlotte Hall: Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Pisgah Recycling Center, at 6645 Mason Springs Road in La Plata: Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The changes were made based on previous usage and participation of the recycling centers. For more information, call the Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division, 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778.
CSM offers classes for homeschooled students
The College of Southern Maryland is now providing special opportunities for homeschoolers during the school year.
CSM is offering multiple fall and spring semester courses that are designed for kindergarten through 12th grade homeschooled students. The first classes were offered this fall semester, and registration is currently available for the spring semester, which starts Jan. 24.
Seventeen courses are being offered for the spring semester, including introductory courses for Early Learners (ages 5-6) on painting, music, science and technology. Classes for Elementary (ages 7-10) and Middle School (ages 11-14) include painting, physics, coding and robotics and Spanish. Courses for High School (ages 14-17) include physics, Spanish, coding and robotics.
A Family Yoga for Homeschoolers class for ages 6-9 is also being offered as well as Basic Swimming for ages 6-14. All courses are held at the CSM’s La Plata Campus.
For a list of available classes, visit www.csmd.edu/kidscollege. Parents can register for the spring semester classes online by visiting www.csmd.edu/KidsCollege or by registering on campus. For more on the CSM Kids’ and Teen College programs, email awarrick@csmd.edu or call 301-934-7645.
CSM to hold winter graduation commencement Jan. 16
The College of Southern Maryland will hold its 2020 Winter Graduation Commencement at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the La Plata Campus, Physical Education Center (PE Building), at 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata.
Tickets are required to the PE Building. Guests are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes before the start of the ceremony. All guests are subject to a bag check before entry. The college’s nursing recognition will take place at 10 a.m. in the PE Building. For more information, email graduation@csmd.edu or visit www.csmd.edu/commencement.
Library association announces new communications manager
The Southern Maryland Regional Library Association has announced Mark Volland as its new communications manager. He joined SMRLA on Dec. 2 and is charged with providing internal and external communications support to promote the association’s role as a regional resource center for the public libraries in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties, according to a news release from the library association.
Volland, a Waldorf resident, comes to SMRLA from Calvert County Government where he was deputy director of communications and media relations. He has 24 years of experience in communications, marketing and media relations with a variety of Southern Maryland organizations.
For more information about the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association, visit smrla.org.