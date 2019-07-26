The Charles County Crime Solvers program is plugging along, complete with a recent award win for coordinator Sgt. Tim Miner of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and a freshly-wrapped patrol car that’s been turning heads from Bryans Road to Bryantown.
Miner is the supervisor of the CCSO’s major crimes unit and has been with the agency for 25 years, he said in a recent interview. As coordinator, Miner said, he handles the tip line for Crime Solvers, reviewing and disseminating them to the appropriate units as they come in. He acts as a go-between for the tipster — who, it was emphasized, always remains anonymous — and the police while they investigate the given lead. Once there’s a resolution, Miner said, he and the Crime Solvers board go over the tip and the outcome it provided and then decide what they will pay the tipster. Miner said they “probably get 20 to 30 tips a month,” and he discusses an average of two to four of those with the Crime Solvers board. Those tips have helped crack everything from murders to thefts, Miner said.
“Instead of it taking three weeks, [tips] might help us get it done in a week,” Miner said.
The county’s Crime Solvers chapter is part of the Southeastern Crime Stoppers Association, which president Betty Turner said is comprised of a region that spans from Delaware to Puerto Rico.
When it came time for the most recent nominating round for the awards ceremony held at the group’s annual conference, Turner said she knew Miner was a natural shoo-in.
“He’s always doing something for us that goes above and beyond,” Turner said of Miner. “There are many times where we had fundraisers throughout the county that might have been on nights or weekends, and he has always made time to be there. He’s been great support in terms of being a liaison between the sheriff’s office and the Crime Solvers board.”
It’s hard to pick a specific instance where Miner’s help was a boon to the Crime Solvers program, Turner said, just because they’ve been numerous in his four years as the coordinator. Their recent golf tournament fundraiser came to mind: “Every other day, he was sending me a text or an email saying ‘Hey, I spoke to this business,’ and he’s always been successful in both supporting our organization and getting the community to support us as well. It gives credibility to us to have him make those requests, I think, and it helps us in leaps and bounds.”
As a strictly volunteer organization, Crime Solvers is reliant on donations and fundraising for all its functions, from providing the cash rewards for successful tips that Crime Solvers is known for to assisting the organization with marketing and visibility. Recently, some of those funds have been used to wrap a CCSO patrol SUV with the organization’s logo, which is something Turner said she “has always wanted” to see happen. Miner’s aggressive and effective fundraising, combined with the generosity and support of Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D), Turner said, helped make her dream a reality.
“It’s just second nature for him,” Turner said. “The thing I like best about Tim is for him, it’s all in a day’s work as far as he’s concerned.”
Miner is modest about his role in Crime Solvers’ success.
“It’s nice to be honored,” Miner said, “but I don’t think I’ve done anything anyone else wouldn’t have done, I hope. My goal is to help the sheriff’s office and Crime Solvers and I’ll do whatever it takes to get it done. ... Making the community safer is the ultimate goal.”
The new Crime Solvers car has been a novel marketing tool for the group. Master Cpl. Rhett Calloway, who drives the car, said people have come up to him and remarked on the program. A part of the crime prevention unit, Calloway said he takes the branded vehicle to all reaches of the county, driving it from one end to the other sometimes multiple times a day.
“I haven’t had anything negative. It’s all been thumbs up,” Calloway said. “It’s funny because it doesn’t look like a police car. It’s gotten a lot of positive looks and comments.”
One recent donor to Crime Solvers was the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, which gave $5,000 to the group to help with marketing, which Turner attributed to Miner’s aid.
Of the funds given from his office, State’s Attorney Anthony B. Covington (D) said it was a decision easily made. Of the money itself, Covington said “frankly they help generate it with the tips they bring in.”
“[Crime Solvers] are very important in the community,” Covington said. “The longer I’ve done this I’ve seen witnesses become more and more reluctant. People don’t always do something because it’s ‘the right thing to do.’ They sometimes want a little more incentive. They offer tips and rewards anonymously, which leads to successful prosecution. And the people involved do a great job. They’re citizens who want to see the streets safe, which I think is what we all want. ... It’s a no-brainer to support them.”
