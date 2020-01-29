Tension over the ongoing situation around an adult club that had vowed to open up shop on the county’s western side this past weekend, despite lacking the proper permits, culminated in the sheriff’s office receiving authority to enforce an injunction against the business Friday afternoon.
Charles County government announced Friday afternoon that it had obtained an order to enforce its injunction prohibiting X4B, an adult entertainment establishment, from opening for business Saturday in Bryans Road. The establishment had advertised a grand opening with live adult entertainment in social media postings.
According to a Charles County government news release, the county attorney presented evidence that the club intended to open despite not possessing a valid Certificate of Use and Occupancy.
The court ruled that allowing the club to open without a valid permit would “flout the established zoning and nullify the County’s authority to enact zoning provisions,” according to the release.
The release further stated that the county was taking immediate action to secure the premises with the support of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. The court ruled that the sheriff’s office is authorized to arrest any person violating the injunction, according to the release.
Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said in a separate Friday afternoon press release that officers would be deployed to the establishment to enforce the court order and keep the peace. “Since this issue began in November, the Sheriff’s Office has been working closely with County officials and has been committed to our mission of ensuring public safety and policing responsibly,” Berry said in the release.
A hearing date to review the injunction is scheduled for Feb. 10.
On Thursday, before Friday’s legal measures were taken, the county sent out a press release in which Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D-2) seemed to blame county law enforcement for the matter dragging on.
“We are disappointed that our law enforcement partners are not enforcing the injunction ordered by the Courts,” Coates said in the release. “Unfortunately, the Board of County Commissioners does not have the ability to compel them to take action on code violations, resulting in the situation that we are now facing as a community.”
Before being granted legal authority to enforce the injunction Friday, it appears the enforcement actions fell to the county and not the sheriff’s office. Per the sheriff’s release on Friday, “Historically, these types of zoning violations are handled by qualified County personnel, not by the Sheriff’s Office.”
As reported previously in the Maryland Independent, X4B originally operated in Temple Hills before Prince George’s County officials forced it to close in 2016. It had applied for a Certificate of Use and Occupancy to operate as a restaurant, as the site had previously been used.
When it began advertising a grand opening in November, a community meeting attended by over 300 people was held, during which county officials said the club would not be allowed to open, since its use was not in compliance with the issued permit. The club did not open at that time.
During its Jan. 17 meeting, the Board of Charles County Commissioners passed a resolution that would temporarily suspend approval of site development plans or Certificates of Use and Occupancy for any property whose use would include adult entertainment.
Undeterred, X4B announced through social media new plans to hold a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 25, leading to the county obtaining an order to enforce its injunction Friday.
The club owners seemed to walk back their immediate plans on social media Friday night, but hinted that they were far from done. On Jan. 24 on different Instagram accounts, x4b_events and x4bgirls, identical posts appeared saying that “We do have all our liscences (sic) in place to open but the county has other plans.” Both of the accounts list the Bryans Road address in question as their business location.
“The fight continues and we will have our new opening date soon,” the posts continued.
County spokeswoman Donna Fuqua said Monday they were unaware of the new posts and referred to the upcoming Feb. 10 court date.