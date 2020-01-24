They can try, but they probably won’t get very far.
Social media posts from the last several weeks, including a screenshot of one provided to the Maryland Independent, seem to indicate that the adult entertainment club X4B intends to try and open in Bryans Road on Saturday night. This week, at a public event and in statements made to a reporter, county officials said the club doesn’t have the proper permits to operate and they will “shut it down” should the owners attempt to open up shop regardless.
In November, the club became the subject of much attention and debate in Charles County, when the Maryland Independent first reported that the nightclub was planning to open in Bryans Road. The applicants from the club reportedly submitted a change of occupancy card that would allow them to take over the space that formerly served as the home of Mama Stella’s Ristorante Italiano.
At that time, county officials told the Independent that they were told that X4B was “intending to use the existing building ... similar to what Mama Stella’s had done.” However, social media posts at the time showed that the space would be used for entirely different purposes than those they’d applied for, causing a commotion in the community that culminated in a packed public meeting attended by nearly 300 people.
The county, accordingly, revoked the permit. That revocation was later upheld in court, county government spokeswoman Donna Fuqua said.
Earlier this month, the county took further action to prevent similar situations from occurring. At their Jan. 14 meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved a resolution that “temporarily suspended approval of site development plans and Certificates of Use & Occupancy for any property whose use will include adult entertainment in Charles County,” Fuqua wrote in a Wednesday email. That resolution is in effect through the end of the year, and was enacted, Fuqua said, so that “the County can study the secondary effects of such uses upon the health, safety, and welfare of the community that it is charged to protect. After the study is complete, County staff will provide a briefing to the Board of County Commissioners, who will determine what legislative action is required.”
“We understand that X4B is once again advertising a new grand opening date for later this month, and the County wants to ensure the community is aware that at present, X4B does not have the required Certificate of Use & Occupancy,” Fuqua wrote. “While X4B did apply for a new Certificate of Use and Occupancy to open as a restaurant, X4B representatives have not complied with certain requirements set forth in the Resolution. Therefore, X4B cannot legally operate and the County will exercise its enforcement authority to shut it down if it opens for business.”
Fuqua said in a follow-up email that the representatives for X4B filed for the new use and occupancy permit Jan. 5.
As of Thursday morning, posts on an Instagram account for X4B indicate the intent to go ahead, even if legally they’re currently barred from doing so. The property that X4B reportedly intends to occupy on Saturday night, 7075 Indian Head Highway, is currently listed in state property records as owned by Posidon LLC.
David Martinez, an attorney with Jenkins Law Firm in La Plata, said this week that his firm represents the property owners and “not the tenant, Family First Management Group, t/a X4B.” Martinez wrote in an email to the Independent that Family First filed an injunction of their own in Charles County Circuit Court against Posidon.
“The Circuit Court for Charles County found that our client, Posidon, LLC, could not terminate the right of the tenant to use the space as the tenant had never actually used the space for a purpose in violation of the lease,” Martinez wrote. “The Charles County Commissioners (in a separate, earlier case) had sought and had been granted a permanent injunction to prevent the tenant from operating as they had advertised.”
“To my knowledge, the owner was not aware that the county had denied an application for a new U&O,” he wrote in the message. “I was not aware until you called me. Based on representations to the Circuit Court for Charles County made by Mr. Vaughn in court on December 19th, we were aware that the tenant indicated they would be applying for a new U&O for a restaurant/bar, the permitted use under the lease.”
At the quarterly roundtable discussion hosted Wednesday morning by the county’s economic development office, Economic Development Director Darréll Brown, Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) and Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) — whose district includes Bryans Road — all addressed the rumored opening in their remarks.
“I just want to let you know that they do not have a use and occupancy permit granted by the county. They do not,” Brown said before introducing Collins for his remarks. “The county has been aggressively working against having that establishment there for a variety of reasons. That’s the fact.”
“What we’d like the community to recognize is the county has done everything conceivable within the law to ensure that this business, as it was originally being advertised, would not at any point begin business in Bryans Road, period,” Collins said. “That was the goal of this board of county commissioners, and certainly we want to acknowledge … that this was essentially a response that included the entire cadre of Charles County government. We want to make it clear, because we understand the concerns that were raised by residents in Bryans Road in particular.”
To say Bryans Road residents were concerned the first time around, Collins said, was “an understatement,” recalling the aforementioned public hearing.
“There were approximately 400-500 people there. Many got turned away, and the board got an earful from our residents,” Collins said. “A lot of it was based on perceptions people have … but we understood that we had to balance the law, the Constitution … and at the same time recognize the concerns raised. So what you saw was a meshing of all these things coming together.”
“We steadfastly moved forward to ensure this business would not operate in the context that it was promoting itself,” he continued. “… Believe it or not, as much as we abhor that type of business, there’s actually limited Constitutional rights that individuals who have these types of businesses have. So we have to balance all those things.”
“I don’t even want to address their name, because I really don’t want to give them publicity,” Coates said. “It’s the business that’s not wanted in District 2. … That’s not something we desire to have, and we’re hoping in a legal capacity that we won’t have that type of business here. If you’ve been here long enough, you know that the last one we had was shut down. I think that would put that to rest.”
“But they say they’re opening on Saturday,” one man responded to Coates.
“Well, they can say what they want,” Coates replied, “but legally it’s in our power to make sure that that doesn’t come to fruition. We’re going to make every effort to ensure it doesn’t happen.”
