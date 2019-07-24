The College of Southern Maryland held its inaugural recognition ceremony to applaud its allied health students who achieved degrees and certificates during its 2019 Spring Commencement, according to a college news release.
Eleven students successfully completed their programs of study in the fields of health information management, medical laboratory technology and pharmacy technician.
“It is really important for our students, and the public, to recognize the critical work and role that allied health professionals have in the overall care of a patient,” College of Southern Maryland medical laboratory technology program coordinator and associate professor Tiffany Gill said in a press release. “Too often, people only consider doctors and nurses when it comes to their care – but there are so many other wonderful, talented experts involved who are ensuring a proper diagnosis and executing the appropriate treatment. Many patients never even realize all the many members of their health care team.”
Awareness, coupled with a growing shortage of qualified professionals in the fields of health care, often worries professors involved in teaching tomorrow’s health care providers, shared Gill.
A competitive analysis of the future of health care staffing recently conducted by Credence Research showed that globally, the healthcare staffing services market will undergo steady growth as the existing shortage of health professionals meets an aging population and all the demands that come along with them.
“According to the World Health Organization and the Global Health Workforce Alliance, 83 countries fall short of acceptable criteria of 22.8 skilled healthcare personnel per 1,000 population,” the release stated. “Moreover, the World Health Organization states that expected global need-based shortage of skilled healthcare providers stood at a 17.4 million in 2013.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 50 percent of healthcare jobs were vacant in 2016, an increase from 30 percent in 2015.”
Gill said that is why College of Southern Maryland set aside May 14, three days before the May 17 Spring Commencement ceremony, to celebrate its allied health students.
“We want them to realized how very important they are – as are the professions they are all about to enter,” Gill said.
In December, College of Southern Maryland forged another new tradition when it held its first recognition and pinning ceremony for students who had completed their Continuing Education and Workforce Development Healthcare program.
The event celebrated students who received certifications to become clinical medical assistants, nursing assistants, geriatric nursing assistants, dental assistants, electrocardiogram technicians or phlebotomy technicians.
“There is no better time to be in healthcare,” said College of Southern Maryland vice president of Continuing Education and Workforce Development Dan Mosser at the December event. “The United States will need to hire 2.3 million new health care workers by 2025 in order to adequately take care of its aging population, and, according to research by global health care staffing consultant Mercer, a persistent shortage of skilled healthcare workers translates into hundreds of thousands of positions that remain unfilled.
“And the industry needs you now, more than ever.”
The following Southern Maryland students were recognized at the recent Allied Health Recognition event:
Health Information Management — Jeanette Borries (Lexington Park), Abiodun Bowen (Waldorf), Jessica Hartmann (Lusby), Katherine Mayers (Lusby), Kathy Watson (Lexington Park).
Medical Laboratory Technology — Jenna Campbell (Lusby), Loubna Depew (Faulkner), Lee Adrian Tengco (Waldorf).
Pharmacy Technician — Kelly Burroughs (Hollywood), Stephanie Thomsen (Prince Frederick), Samantha Walzel (Waldorf).
For more information on the event,or to view photos from the event, go to https://csmphoto.zenfolio.com/19alliedhealth.