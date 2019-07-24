The College of Southern Maryland presents all that comes with royalty, magic, romance and the search for contentment during its production of “Pippin” which runs the last weekend of April and the first weekend of May.
With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theater giant Stephen Schwartz, “Pippin” is the story of one young man’s journey to be extraordinary. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, this updated circus-inspired version of “Pippin” continues to captivate and appeal to the young at heart throughout the world.
Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the mundane and magical moments that happen every day.
Performances are Thursday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 26, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 27, at 8 p.m.; and Friday, May 3, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 4, at 2 p.m. and Sunday, May 5, at 2 p.m. at the La Plata campus, Fine Arts Building theater located at 8730 Mitchell Road.
All seats are $5. For more information email bxoffc@csmd.edu, call 301-934-7828, or visit online https://www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theatre-and-dance/cause/index.
CSM’s production of “Pippin” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.