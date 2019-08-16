Recently, the College of Southern Maryland’s associate of science in business administration was ranked among the top 25 schools for this degree by BestColleges, a ranking and search tool for colleges. College of Southern Maryland ranked No. 19 in the category of Best Online Associate in Administration & Management Programs.
The Maryland school was listed among four-year and other community colleges such as Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester which ranked No. 6; Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Fla., which ranked No. 16; and Champlain College in Burlington, Vt., ranked at No. 24.
Additionally, the college was notified this week of a grant from the National Science Foundation, said Eileen D. Abel, vice president of academic affairs at the college. The grant of almost $259,000, Abel said, goes toward incorporating cyber training into the business administration program.
“This is one of the things that sort of sets apart our program,” Abel added, “that we’re, you know, on the cutting edge of what businesses need in this area, to help support what they do … to function.”
The grant will “help build a business cyber workforce,” Abel said, which will result in a few additional classes to the major and an option to focus in cyber under the business administration major.
During the spring of 2018, CSM’s business administration program had 535 students, according to the college’s 2017-2018 fact book. The program “prepares students to perform a wide range of tasks and demonstrate leadership abilities, technological awareness, and intellectual capacity,” upon completion, the website states. “The business administration program further encourages the building of a sense of purpose and an attitude of service in a leadership capacity.” The entire program is available online.
But some of the classes can be taken in person, which is a mix that former College of Southern Maryland student Jordan Johnson chose to do. Having graduated this past winter, Johnson said CSM “was just a really good opportunity for me. I had fantastic professors. They were very helpful, knowledgeable and it was very affordable.”
During her five semesters at the college, Johnson majored in business administration and was able to intern on Capitol Hill. She currently interns at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and said her education from CSM makes her job “so much easier. It really helped with having the business and financial background to start and jumpstart what I’m doing here.”
Noah Bainter is also a recent graduate of CSM. Although he didn’t major in business administration, he took business classes to prepare for his transfer to Towson University.
“I definitely enjoyed my time at CSM,” Bainter said. “It was a good way for me to start college without spending a ton of money and going deeper into student debt without, you know, going somewhere expensive.”
As a junior at Towson, Bainter said his classes at CSM “taught [him] a lot” and help him in his current classes. “They definitely built a really strong foundation — like you’d hope in a community college — for me to be able to go into Towson … I kind of almost almost feel a step ahead in a lot of my classes,” he added.
