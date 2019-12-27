Republic women host economist

Steve Moore, an economist, Wall Street Journal contributor and distinguished visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, was the guest speaker at the Republican Women of Charles County’s Christmas Party on Dec. 21 at The Charles restaurant in La Plata. From back, left, are Meredith Irvin, Vila Zverina, Rose Markham, Judy Crawford, Maureen Chiarizia, Paula Taylor, Bernadette Smith, Steve Moore, Sally Davis, Lynn Lancaster, Carla Bishop, Angelina Burney, Donna Zupancic and Catherine Grasso.