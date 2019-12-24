Hunters reported taking 27,088 deer during the state’s most popular hunt, the two-week firearms season, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The total harvest was 14% lower than last year’s official count of 31,631. Bad weather on key weekends contributed to the decline in many parts of the state, according to a DNR press release.
More than 2,000 deer were taken on the two Sundays during the season, representing 8% the total harvest. Sunday hunting is currently permitted on select Sundays in 20 of 23 counties.
“Rain, ice, and fog once again hampered parts of the firearms season this year,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said in the DNR press release. “Fortunately, deer hunters in Maryland have additional opportunities to fill their freezer with venison during the remaining hunting dates in December and January.”
Hunters reported taking 10,249 antlered deer during the two-week season, down from last year’s official total of 13,283. The antlerless harvest decreased from 18,348 last year to 16,839 this year. Sika deer represented 387 of the total antlered harvest and 507 of the total antlerless harvest.
Hunters in Region A — Allegany, Garrett and western Washington counties — reported taking 2,186 antlered and 1,102 antlerless deer. In the remainder of the state, hunters reported taking 8,063 antlered and 15,737 antlerless deer.
In Charles County, hunters reported taking 370 antlered and 578 anterless deer for a total of 948, a 10% increase from 2018. Neighboring Calvert County saw a 15% drop in the number of deer taken from 526 in 2018 to 448 this year. St. Mary’s saw little change in the deer harvest, from 657 in 2018 to 650 this year, or a 1.1% drop.
DNR encourages hunters to donate any extra deer they may harvest to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry. Hunters may claim a tax credit of up to $50 for each legally harvested deer that is processed and donated to a nonprofit food sharing program, up to a maximum credit of $200 per hunter.