The Charles County Economic Development Department has announced that Lucretia Freeman-Buster, chief of business development, has been selected to serve as Business Retention and Expansion International ambassador for Maryland by the board of directors of BREI, according to a county government news release. As an ambassador, she will have a vested interest in business retention and expansion and serve as a direct contact for BREI in the state.
Freeman-Buster developed and continues to manage the Economic Development Department’s business development and engagement programs, which include working with businesses seeking to locate or relocate to Charles County, directing the Business Retention and Expansion Program and coordinating the department’s business assistance services and team.
From August 2018 to May 2019, Charles County’s own Business Retention and Expansion team, led by Freeman-Buster, collected feedback from 60 county businesses through personal, face-to-face interviews. Issues affecting Charles County and the local businesses were identified and an action plan was developed to achieve an agreed set of goals. The Charles County BRE Program is an ongoing and coordinated community approach to assisting existing businesses. The program will build local awareness of issues that face businesses and build capacity for the Economic Development Department to address those issues. The goal is to retain and attract the types of businesses and talent that will create jobs and opportunities in the county.
BREI offers two certifications for its members, the BRE Coordinator and the BRE Professional. Freeman-Buster completed her certifications in April 2018, certifying that she has the knowledge and experience to lead economic development activities in her community.
To learn more about the Economic Development Department, visit www.MeetCharlesCounty.com or contact Lucretia Freeman-Buster at BusterL@MeetCharlesCounty.com or 301-885-1344.
SMADC releases 2019 edition of Farm Holiday Guide
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission has released the 2019 edition of the Farm Holiday Guide, a free booklet featuring Southern Maryland farm products and events available during the holidays.
The Holiday Farm Guide connects consumers with Southern Maryland farms of all types as well as dairies, wineries, distilleries, breweries and also seafood producers that are open for business during the holiday season and throughout the winter months.
This year’s guide showcases over 80 farms and agriculture-related businesses in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties. Extensive listings offer an array of home-grown options for festive decorating, entertaining and gift giving. Find local ‘choose and cut’ Christmas trees and fresh-cut holiday greenery, quality meats and poultry, award-winning wines, beer, whiskey and rum, freshly harvested oysters and seafood, farm-made cheese, produce, jams and pickles, plus unique handmade gifts and woven accessories. Look for special sections in the guide that highlight resources and tips for buying firewood, where to order locally raised turkeys, and find farm-hosted tours, tastings, holiday-themed events and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.
The “Holiday Farm Guide” is available now to view or download on the “Get Our Guides” page at SMADC.com. Starting early November, free printed guide booklets will be available in limited quantities at participating farms and businesses, and Southern Maryland public libraries and regional visitor/welcome centers. For more information, and to find a printed guide, visit “News & Events” on the SMADC website.
The Guide winter edition available online Nov. 15
The Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism winter edition of The Guide will be available online on Friday, Nov. 15, at www.CharlesCountyParks.com. The Guide contains information on park locations, community events, sports leagues, after school programs, aquatic programs, historic sites and places to visit within the county. It has something for everyone from toddlers to seniors.
Online registration for most programs is available. Printed copies are available at local community centers, indoor pools, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center and the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism. Visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/charlescountyparksrecreation.
For more information on other events and opportunities, visit www.charlescountyparks.com or call 301-932-3470.
Workshop on alternative irrigation source Dec. 4
The Charles County Extension Office and Conserve: A Center of Excellence at the Nexus of Sustainable Water Reuse, Food and Health will host a half-day workshop for farmers and local officials interested in learning more about using recycled water as an alternative irrigation water source for agriculture.
The Water Reuse for Agriculture: What Growers Need to Know Workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec.4 at the Charles County Extension Office, at 9501 Crain Highway in Bel Alton. Sessions will cover issues associated with water quality research, new water filtration and treatment technologies and updates on reclaimed water regulations for Maryland agriculture. Workshops are free to attend and lunch is provided. Registration is required to attend to guarantee a lunch.
Attendance at this program will also earn 3 Ag Nutrient Management CEUs.
To register online visit go.umd.edu/w2C.