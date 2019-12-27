The Maryland State Police will be working to ensure motorists get to and from their travel destinations safely through New Year’s Day.
Troopers from each of the 23 MSP barracks will continue to focus enforcement efforts on impaired driving, aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving and other violations that often contribute to highway tragedies, especially during the holiday season, according to an MSP press release. Additional troopers will be working overtime assignments funded by highway safety grants from the Maryland Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
State troopers will be using a variety of patrol initiatives to keep traffic moving, respond quickly to highway incidents and take appropriate enforcement action when violations are observed that threaten the safety of travelers.
Last year between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, MSP made 171 DUI arrests, 69 criminal arrests and 36 drug-related arrests. Troopers also issued 5,828 citations and 6,165 warnings and responded to 616 crashes and 10,527 calls for service.
Among those assisting with this initiative will be the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort, or SPIDRE, team. The targeted law enforcement program was launched in May 2013 and focuses on reducing alcohol related crashes in Maryland by targeting areas across the state with high crash rates involving impaired drivers.
Every year more than 160 lives are lost and thousands more are injured in Maryland in crashes involving impaired drivers, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. In addition, 183 people die and 27,000 more are injured each year in Maryland due to distracted driving
If you are attending a New Year’s Eve gathering don’t drink alcohol or designate a sober driver. Another option is to use public transportation or hail a cab or ride-share service.