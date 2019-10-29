The Department of the Interior announced recently its guidance to implement an order — Secretary’s Order 3376 — to allow the use of low-speed electric bicycles at national wildlife refuges and other DOI-managed public lands where traditional biking occurs.
The National Park Service has previously issued guidance to allow for e-bikes to be used on most bike paths in the national parks, according to a DOI press release.
Secretary’s Order 3376, signed by U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt on Aug. 29, directs DOI bureaus to create a clear and consistent e-bike policy for the lands they manage. The policy also supports another order to increase recreational opportunities on public lands.
“Millions of Americans want to bike on our public lands and pedal assist bikes can facilitate the effort of those whose age, fitness level, or disability limits their interest. E-bikes can help make our parks, refuges, and public lands accessible to them, providing opportunities to explore areas of the great outdoors that were previously unreachable,” Bernhardt said in the press release. “Where possible and appropriate, we want to accommodate bicycling and the enjoyment of our public lands.”
DOI bureaus will begin a process of obtaining public input on new regulations that will clarify that low-speed e-bikes should enjoy the same access as conventional bicycles, consistent with other federal and state laws, according to the release. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Bureau of Land Management joined the NPS, who already provided e-bike policy guidance to park superintendents on Aug. 30, in similarly issuing guidance to their bureaus and managers. Superintendents and field managers will have flexibility to accommodate this new technology.
The guidance to superintendents and field managers will enable visitors to use these bicycles with a small electric motor (less than 1 horsepower) power assist in the same manner as traditional bicycles, according to the release. The motor may not be used to propel an e-bike without the rider also pedaling, except in locations open to public motor vehicle traffic.
Similar to traditional bicycles, e-bikes are not allowed in designated wilderness areas and may not be appropriate for back-country trails.
When used as an alternative to gasoline- or diesel-powered modes of transportation, e-bikes can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel consumption and improve air quality. Similar to traditional bicycles, e-bikes can decrease traffic congestion, reduce the demand for vehicle parking spaces and increase the number and visibility of cyclists on the road, according to the release.