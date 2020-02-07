The Charles County Economic Development Department will hold a Tools for Business Growth Workshop Series from Feb. 11 to May 7 at the Waldorf West Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. Small businesses are crucial to creating a vibrant and successful global community, and this series is designed to provide county small business owners with local resources to help them grow their business and become part of that global community.
Various resource partners from around the county will be invited to each workshop to present information on the topics listed below. The introduction to the series, Workshop Series Overview and Resources, will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11. This workshop will give attendees an overview of the topics that will be covered. Instructors will also go over several of the local, state, and federal resources available to small, minority, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.
All workshops will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waldorf West Library. A catered lunch is included. Dates and themes for the other workshops are as follows:
March 5, Workshop 1: Leveraging Your Certifications
March 25, Workshop 2: Access to Capital
April 15, Workshop 3: Business Owner’s Regulatory Requirements
May 7, Workshop 4: Workforce Development
Registration for the workshop series is free. To learn more and register, visit www.MeetCharlesCounty.com/ToolsForBusinessGrowth.
Winter youth hunt day is Feb. 8
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters of all ages that Feb. 8 is a Youth Waterfowl Hunt Day. This is a great chance for qualified mentors to take a young or aspiring water-fowler into the field to teach hunting skills, reinforce the safety lessons of hunter education classes, and to create memories that will last a lifetime.
Anyone 16 years of age or younger may hunt ducks, geese, mergansers and coots on both public and private land when aided by an unarmed adult at least 21 years old. All junior hunters and their adult mentors must possess Maryland hunting licenses or be license-exempt. Youth hunters, including those possessing an apprentice license, must purchase a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp, but do not need to purchase a federal duck stamp if under 16 years of age.
The bag limits for the hunting days are the same as the regular seasons except:
• Two black ducks may be taken
• One Canada goose may be taken when hunting within the Atlantic Population Canada Goose Hunting Zone
• Five Canada geese may be taken when hunting within the Atlantic Flyway Resident Population Canada Goose Hunting Zone.
Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Natural Resources Service Center or at any one of the more than 250 Sport License Agents statewide. Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.
Heart healthy living seminar is Feb. 12
In recognition of February as American Heart Month, the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation will host a free seminar on heart healthy living from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Nagula Conference Center at the UM Charles Regional Medical Center, at 5 Garrett Ave. in La Plata.
This seminar will focus on tips for stress management, hypertension and healthy living. The speakers are Teri White and Pgrogya Aakash. A light supper will be served during the discussion.
The Guide spring edition available online Feb. 14
The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism spring edition of the Guide will be available Friday, Feb. 14, at www.charlescountyparks.com. The Guide features classes, sports programs and leagues, special events, swim lessons, amusement park discount tickets and things to do within Charles County
Online registration for most programs is available. Printed copies are available at local community centers, indoor pools, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, and the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism. Connect with us and find out more about our programs on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/charlescountyparksrecreation.
For more information on other events and opportunities offered by the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism, visit www.charlescountyparks.com or call 301-932-3470.
CSM art gallery to feature ‘Sic Transit Gloria Mundi’
The College of Southern Maryland will present the exhibition ‘Sic Transit Gloria Mundi,’ featuring the work of artist Beverly Ress from Feb. 10 to March 19 in the Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery.
Ress will visit the La Plata Campus Fine Arts Center at 3 p.m. on Feb. 11 to talk about her art and her experiences. The exhibit and her lecture are free. The Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery is located in the Fine Arts Center on CSM’s La Plata Campus, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.
To learn more about Ress, see more of her work and review her extensive list of exhibitions across our area, visit her online at beverlyress.com.
Prom Pizazz set for March 21
Body of Christ Church’s Women of Faith Ministry will hold Prom Pizazz from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at 12379 Kaine Place in Waldorf. Come shop for free new and gently worn prom dresses and accessories. Registration is required. To register, visit www.prompizazz.com.
CSM to hold transfer fairs
The College of Southern Maryland will host a transfer fair from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the La Plata campus in the Center for Business and Industry Building, Room 103/104, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.
This fair is an opportunity for CSM students to meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors, degree programs and meet with CSM faculty to gather information about planning the next step in their education.
CSM graduates who meet certain criteria are now given priority enrollment or guaranteed admission into 49 colleges and universities for 102 different degree programs nationwide and internationally. On hand to meet with students will be 53 representatives from four-year colleges and universities at the La Plata campus transfer fair.
This event is free. For more information, call 301-934-7574 or visit www.csmd.edu/transferfair.
Get trees for spring planting
Joining the Arbor Day Foundation is an ideal way to get in the mood for spring planting. Anyone who joins the foundation in February will receive 10 free Norway spruce trees or 10 free redbud trees to plant when the weather turns warm, according to a press release.
The free trees are part of the Foundation’s Trees for America campaign. “These trees will help beautify your home for many years to come,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation.
The trees will be shipped postpaid at the right time for planting, between March 1 and May 31, with enclosed planting instructions. The 6- to 12-inch trees are guaranteed to grow, or they will be replaced free of charge. Members also receive a subscription to the Foundation’s colorful bimonthly publication, Arbor Day, and The Tree Book, which contains information about planting and care.
To become a member of the Foundation and receive the free trees, visit arborday.org/February or send a $10 contribution by Feb. 29 to: Ten Free Norway Spruce Trees (or Ten Free Eastern Redbud Trees), Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City, NE 68410.
Shop Maryland Energy weekend around corner
The annual Shop Maryland Energy weekend is from Saturday, Feb. 15, through Monday, Feb. 17, and is great time to purchase efficient appliances. On those three days, consumers will not pay the state’s 6% sales tax on qualifying Energy Star appliances.
“Shop Maryland Energy weekend is a great time to take advantage of potentially hundreds of dollars in savings on Energy Star products that are good for the environment,” Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) said in a press release. “This program boosts sales during an otherwise down time for businesses and gives consumers an incentive to purchase energy-efficient appliances.”
During the Shop Maryland Energy event, air conditioners, washers and dryers, furnaces, heat pumps, standard-size refrigerators, compact fluorescent and LED light bulbs, dehumidifiers and programmable thermostats that have been designated as meeting or exceeding the applicable efficiency requirements developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy will be tax-free, according to the release. A list of Energy Star items may be found at energystar.gov/products or at marylandtaxes.gov.
For more information on Shop Maryland Energy weekend or to download printable rack cards and shareable logos, visit marylandtaxes.gov. For additional questions, e-mail taxhelp@comp.state.md.us or call 1-800-MD-TAXES.
State park reservations site getting upgrade
The Maryland Park Service is upgrading its online reservation system with new features that will make it easier for customers and park staff to use, according to press release. The new version of the online reservation system will be available to customers Feb. 13.
The online reservation system will be unavailable Feb. 6-12 while the upgrade is completed. The updates will not affect customers’ existing reservations, account information, or history. The online reservation system on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website is used by customers to reserve campsites, cabins, pavilions and other amenities at dozens of parks around the state.
Once the new version is installed, the reservation site will be mobile-responsive, adjusting to any screen size and featuring a more modern look and feel. “This is a welcome leap forward in park reservation technology that will make the booking experience much easier and more intuitive for park visitors,” Maryland Park Service Superintendent Nita Settina said in the release.
Before they can access their accounts, customers will be asked to change their password once the new reservation system is accessible online. All customers who have made a reservation within the past few years will receive an email with instructions on how to reset their password and access the system.
In 2019, Park Service customers made more than 100,000 reservations using the system, either online or by phone. Any customers with questions or concerns may contact Lora McCoy at 410-260-8156.
Christmas in April celebrates three decades
The 2020 Christmas in April in St. Mary’s County, to be held on April 25, 2020, will be the 30th year for the one-day restoration and renovation blitz. The organization is requesting that anyone who served as an area coordinator, house captain or volunteer in 1990 to contact Darene Kleinsorgen, executive director, at 301-884-2902 to be recognized at an upcoming event this spring.
Leadership program holds orientation in Indian Head
Leadership Southern Maryland’s new Emerging Leaders Program, or LEAP, Class of 2020 held its first of six program sessions to kick off the pilot program in the tri-county region on Jan. 17.
The day opened at the Indian Head Pavilion with a discussion on the definition of a leader with Marine Col. (ret.) Joe Mortenson, LSM’16. During the majority of the day, participants worked with Leslie Fazio on their “Emergenetics” profiles, where they learned about everyone’s behavioral and thinking attributes and how to use this new understanding within a team framework.
This was followed by a panel discussion, facilitated by Theresa Kuhns, LSM’19, on leadership and current community issues with Charles County leaders, including Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D), Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D), Economic Development Director Darréll Brown, Executive Director of Schools Marvin Jones and Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division’s Technical Director Ashley Johnson.
At the conclusion of the program day, the class adjourned to Ollie’s Bar & Grill to reflect on the events of the day and network with one another.
Southern Maryland Horse Summit is March 8
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, in partnership with Equine Studies at the University of Maryland and Maryland Horse Industry Board, is hosting the Southern Maryland Horse Summit on Sunday, March 8, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Annapolis.
The one-day event is designed to inform and inspire horse owners, riders and equine businesses from around the region, according to a news release. The summit offers three simultaneous seminar tracks with topics that are broadly applicable to all riding disciplines, from beginner to advanced youth and adult riders, as well as to barn owners, equine-related businesses and horse enthusiasts.
The summit will kick off with ‘opening remarks’ by Steuart Pittman, Anne Arundel County executive. An accomplished horse trainer and equine industry advocate, Pittman is well known as the founder of the “Retired Racehorse Project,” an award-winning national nonprofit that transitions off-the-track racehorses to new owners and useful careers.
The summit keynote presenter will be Lynn Symansky, one of the top Three-Day Event riders in the world, with nearly 30 years of competitive equestrian experience, including representing the United States on seven teams at the international level. In addition to her competition career, Lynn has extensive teaching experience and is a graduate “A” from Pony Club.
Other event highlights include Montie Eagle, well known clinician and teacher of both traditional and western dressage, plus presentations on weight loss strategies, understanding the what’s and why’s of feed, farm stewardship practices, managing disease outbreak, saddle and bit fitting, shopping for a horse, contract and liability issues and more.
Tickets are available now, with Early Bird Admission until Feb. 14, at $35 per person. After that date, general admission will increase to $45 per person. Student/youth admission is offered at $30 per person. Tickets include light breakfast and catered lunch. For speaker bios and topics, vendors and agenda, visit somd-horse-summit.eventbrite.com or the News and Events page at www.smadc.com.
Free tax prep services now until April
Vita will be providing certified volunteers to perform free on-site tax preparation assistance for individuals ages 18 and older from now through April at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf, on Wednesdays and Saturdays and the Potomac Branch Library, at 3225 Ruth B. Swann Drive in Indian Head, every Tuesday starting in February. To check availability or to schedule an appointment, call Waldorf West at 301-645-1395 or Potomac at 301-375-7375.
School system hosts Career Fair March 21
Charles County Public Schools is hosting its second Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 at North Point High School, at 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf. The fair is sponsored by the CCPS Career and Technical Education department.
The event is free and open to the public, but targets high school students interested in exploring local career opportunities available to them after graduation. The fair will feature representatives from more than 30 local agencies, military branches, potential employers and businesses.
Fair attendees should bring a current resume and dress professional, as some representatives may conduct on-site interviews. Representatives from local colleges, including the College of Southern Maryland, also are set to participate. Fields of focus at the fair include the automotive industry, business, construction trades, cosmetology, criminal justice and the healthcare industry.
Students can learn about apprenticeship programs, trade associations and certification opportunities in various fields of study. Military recruiters will also be on site to talk with students about opportunities with the U.S. Armed Forces.
The goal of the fair is to provide CCPS students with an opportunity to learn about future career responsibilities, use interview skills, research job availability and explore trades.
Folklife Apprenticeship applications open
The Maryland State Arts Council has announced that applications are open for 2020-2021 Folklife Apprenticeship Grants, which fund the teaching of folklife skills by a master to a learner artist. Each grant is $5,000, with $4,000 going to the master and $1,000 to the learner. Folklife skills may include any activities associated with living cultural traditions handed down by example or word of mouth. Common examples include but are not limited to traditional music, dance, storytelling, fiber art, craft, food and occupational practices. Read the Folklife Apprenticeship Grant guidelines and evaluation criteria here.
Applications are due Sunday, March 1. Begin an application using MSAC’s application system, SmartSimple. Log in to SmartSimple or create a free account at marylandarts.smartsimple.com. Applicants should register using the “Independent Artist” category.
Maryland Traditions, the state folklife program housed at MSAC, has given Folklife Apprenticeship grants annually since 2004. Applications are accepted in winter, with awards given the following summer. Folklife Apprenticeships are distinct from registered apprenticeships offered through the Maryland Apprenticeship Training Program, which supports workforce development. For more information on MATP, visit www.dllr.state.md.us/employment/appr/.
For technical assistance on Folklife Apprenticeships, contact Grants Management Associate Tammy Oppel at tammy.oppel@maryland.gov or 410-767-8851. For content or programmatic assistance on Folklife Apprenticeships, contact State Folklorist Chad Buterbaugh at chad.buterbaugh@maryland.gov or 410-767-6450.
Grants available for adult education
The Maryland Department of Labor plans to award nearly $17 million in federal funds to local organizations that will help expand access to adult education opportunities for Marylanders, according to a labor department news release. Labor is now accepting proposals for these grant funds to support local programs in adult basic and secondary education, English language acquisition and civics education.
“Labor welcomes the opportunity to receive proposals from these local organizations that play such an important role in supporting adult learners while they achieve their personal and professional goals,” Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson said in the release. “By investing in and increasing access to adult education programs, we are helping Marylanders obtain the skills they need to build a better future for themselves, their families, and our state’s workforce.”
A wide range of organizations are eligible and encouraged to submit proposals for Labor’s adult education funding, including: local education agencies, community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, volunteer literacy organizations, institutions of higher education, public, private or nonprofit agencies, libraries, public housing authorities, and more. The funding is part of Maryland’s implementation of the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which serves both jobseekers and businesses. WIOA addresses the needs of jobseekers, including adult learners, by establishing a workforce system that helps them access education, training and support services to gain employment and succeed in the labor market.
To be eligible for this funding, completed applications must be submitted to Labor’s Adult Education Office by 4 p.m. on March 2. An Intent to Apply notice should be submitted by Feb. 14. Award announcements will be made in May. To access application materials, go to www.labor.maryland.gov/gedmd/aerfp.shtml.
Labor will be holding a Technical Assistance Webinar for interested applicants on Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon. For questions, contact Chief of Adult Instructional Services Ellen Beattie by emailing ellen.beattie@maryland.gov or calling 410-767-0161.
Scholarships offered for Brent alumni descendants
The Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association is offering college scholarships to 2019 high school graduates entering college for the first time. An applicant must be a direct descendant of a 1931 to 1965 alumnus of Margaret Brent High School, before the school became a middle school.
Applicants will be judged on the qualities of character, citizenship, financial need and scholastic ability, and must rank in the upper half of their graduating class.
Applications will be made available in the guidance offices and career centers of local high schools. Submit applications to MBHS Alumni Assoc., c/o Sherry and Glenn Wood, 39092 Golden Beach Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. The deadline is March 31. Awards will be made following graduation with proof of college registration.
Waldorf West to host authors’ reception March 28
Charles County Public Libraries will host a local authors’ reception from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 28 at the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. The event will showcase the work of authors in the community. All submissions must be received by midnight on Feb. 8 to be considered for participation. Authors will be notified of selection by Feb. 22. To submit, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdkGQmugM0gtklk9QFTOGh5CcS2q7LITDb8vzSVAgT1iq44ZA/viewform.
Air Force Aid Society grant program now open
Air Force Aid Society’s General Henry “Hap” Arnold Education Grant application window is now open for the 2020-2021 academic year. Eligible recipients have until April 30 to submit applications.
The General Henry H. Arnold Education Grant program dates back to 1988. Since the program’s inception, 111,654 students have received more than $172 million in education assistance through grants ranging from $500 to $4,000 based on need. Eligible recipients include dependent children of Air Force members currently on active duty (including Title 10 reservists and Title 32 guard), in retired status or deceased. Spouses of active-duty members and surviving spouses of active or retired members are also eligible.
All applicants must be enrolled as full-time undergraduates at an accredited college or university during the 2020-2021 academic year and are required to maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA.
“Our Hap Arnold education grants are the centerpiece and gateway to all of our education programs at AFAS,” said the organization’s CEO and retired Air Force Lt. Gen. John D. Hopper Jr. “Applying for the grant program opens the door to our scholarship program and no-interest education loans.”
A select group of incoming college and university freshmen who complete the General Henry “Hap” Arnold Education Grant application with a 4.0 GPA will be notified to apply for the AFAS merit-based $5,000 achievement scholarships. A minimum of 10 scholarships is awarded annually. To date, AFAS has awarded 275 merit scholarships totaling over $1 million. Eligible students can also apply for up to $1,000 to help fund reimbursable out-of-pocket education expenses.
For more information on eligibility for all of these programs and to access the Hap Arnold Education Grant application, visit www.afas.org. The application submittal deadline is April 30. Students are encouraged to apply early.
DNR service center moved to Solomons
The previous Department of Natural Resources’ Southern Region Service Center moved from its previous Prince Frederick location to Solomons in the previous Solomon’s Island Visitor Center building at 14175 Solomons Island Road, near the Thomas Johnson bridge.
The service center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding state holidays). The telephone number is 410-535-3382 or 1-866-688-3823, toll free in Maryland. The fax number is 410-535-4737. Payments for licenses and permits are accepted in cash, checks, Discover, Mastercard and Visa. The location is managed by Margie MacCubbin, who can be reached at Margie.maccubbin@maryland.gov.
Registration opens for leadership workshops
Maryland Leadership Workshops, a division of Leadership Maryland, announces that registration for its summer 2020 programs is now open for middle and high school students. The organization also announced that it will be returning to its former long-time home at Washington College in Chestertown this year.
Commemorating its 65th year in 2020, Maryland Leadership Workshops offers five peer-led, week-long residential programs that empower and inspire middle and high school students to succeed and be more engaged in their schools and communities:
Middle School Experience in Leadership (July 19-25): For students entering grades six through eight in fall 2020. Students begin to develop their individual leadership skills and learn how to identify and take advantage of opportunities for leadership in their schools and communities.
Bridge (July 19-25): For experienced student leaders entering grades seven through nine in fall 2020, who are ready for more intensive training and practice prior to entering Senior High Workshops.
Senior High Workshop (July 26-Aug. 1): For students entering grades nine through 12 in fall 2020. A fun, challenging, inspiring, and fulfilling week-long experience for teens that helps them develop leadership skills needed to succeed in diverse environments.
Advanced Leadership Seminar (July 12-18): For high school students who have attended Senior High Workshop or have completed an equivalent program/leadership experience. This program challenges students to re-examine themselves as individuals and leaders through innovative workshops crafted according to their unique needs, individual goal setting and a culminating project focused on real-world application of leadership skills.
Journey (July 12-18): For Howard County girls entering seventh through ninth grade in fall 2020. Support for this program has been provided by the Women’s Giving Circle, a fund of the Community Foundation of Howard County. At this unique program, each student identifies her own leadership skills, strengths, and weaknesses in a supportive and fun environment, which fosters increased self-esteem and confidence.
Each program offers a supportive and fun environment to foster increased independence, self-esteem and confidence for a diverse composition of students from around Maryland and the country. Program participants, known as delegates, develop concepts and skills during workshops, group projects, committee responsibilities and small group discussion sessions. Other activities include games, variety shows, dances, and opportunities for delegates to lead activities for their peers.
Registration for the summer 2020 programs is available online at www.mlw.org. Registration closes on May 15. A deposit of $25 is due upon registration, and monthly tuition payments will be accepted through June 2020. Scholarships are available. For more information, please contact Anita Durall Anderson at 301-444-8623 or anita@leadershipmd.org.
Charles County Arts Alliance accepting scholarship applications
Each year the Charles County Arts Alliance offers a $1,000 scholarship to one outstanding graduating senior from each of the seven public high schools in Charles County who plans to major in the performing, literary or visual arts at a four year college or university with the goal of a career in the arts.
Visit charlescountyarts.org/program/scholarships/ to download an application. Charles County Public Schools seniors may also see their college and career advisers for a copy of the application.
Complete applications must be submitted via U.S. Postal Mail to the CCAA Office, P.O. Box 697, White Plains, MD 20695, in sufficient time to be received (not postmarked) by noon on March 6. Applications may also be hand-delivered to the CCAA Office at 10250 La Plata Road in La Plata, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact the CCAA office at 301-392-5900, or email info@charlescountyarts.org or ronbrown990@gmail.com.
The mission of the Charles County Arts Alliance is to stimulate, promote, encourage and provide recognition of the arts and the creative spirit in Charles County. For more information about the Arts Alliance, visit www.charlescountyarts.org.
DNR names 30 new forest wardens
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources graduated a class of 30 new forest wardens last fall, a special commission that authorizes employees to perform educational and enforcement activities, according to a DNR press release.
From Southern Maryland, Collin M. Sapp, a forest ranger in Charles County, and Ryan Galligan, a forest ranger in Calvert County, graduated from the program.
The warden training school was held at Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury and attendees included current Maryland Forest Service employees ranging in years of service from four months to nine years. A graduation ceremony was held Oct. 3. The forest warden commission provides employees the authority to perform their job functions under Natural Resources Title 5 in program areas ranging from state forest management, wildfire prevention and suppression, urban and community forestry, and forest stewardship activities.
“Our forest wardens are usually the first point of contact for Maryland citizens regarding forest laws and regulations,” Maryland Forest Service Director Don VanHassent said in the press release. “The guidance they provide helps avoid violations and situations that could lead to enforcement actions.”
Since Maryland Forest Service was founded by the 1906 Forestry Conservation Act, forest wardens have been charged with education and enforcement of Maryland’s forest protection laws and regulations.
State nursery has trees to order for spring planting
Orders are being accepted for the spring 2020 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Almost all the trees and shrubs available for sale are native, and many are also pollinator-friendly according to a nursery press release.
“Many of our customers are individual landowners who enjoy adding trees to their property for beauty and conservation purposes,” State Tree Nursery Manager Richard Garrett said in the release.
The nursery offers more than 50 conifer and deciduous species each year, from loblolly pine to river birch, to meet a variety of aesthetic preferences and conservation needs. These shrubs and trees are ideal for buffer plantings, soil protection, watershed protection, wildlife habitat and windbreak protection. A minimum order of 25 seedlings per species is required. Supplies are limited.
Prepare for the next emergency
The American Red Cross prepares all year for disasters and urges everyone to “Be Red Cross Ready,” too.
“Disasters can happen anywhere, at any time, even in your home,” Scott R. Salemme, Greater Chesapeake Region American Red Cross CEO, said in a press release. “During National Preparedness Month, we ask you to take three action steps — get an emergency kit, make an emergency plan and be informed — so you and your loved ones can react quickly if an emergency occurs.”
The Red Cross urges everyone to take three important action steps to get prepared:
• Build a kit: Build an easy-to-carry emergency preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you if you must evacuate. Include items such as water, non-perishable food, a flashlight and extra batteries, a battery-powered radio, first aid kit and medications.
• Make a plan: Talk with members of your household about what to do during emergencies. Plan what to do in case everyone is separated and choose two places to meet — one near your home in case of a sudden emergency such as a fire, and another outside your neighborhood, in case you cannot return home or are asked to evacuate.
• Be informed: Know what kinds of emergency situations may occur where you live, where you work, and where you go to school. Get trained in First Aid and CPR/AED so you’ll know what to do in an emergency if help is delayed. Don’t forget your pets, plan for them, too.
La Plata physical therapists receive board certification
University of Maryland Charles Regional Rehabilitation in La Plata has announced that two of their team members, physical therapists Amol Bakre and Lourdes Potestades, have received orthopaedic specialist certification.
According to UM Charles Regional Rebilitation’s blog, only 10% of physical therapists have achieved this designation, and are usually identified by the title “OCS” following their name.
“While any physical therapist can specialize in orthopaedics, becoming a board-certified specialist requires a rigorous certification process that spans over a decade of a therapist’s career.”
Requirements include completing 2,000 hours of physical therapy over 10 years, passing a 200-question certification test and committing to continuing education and ongoing professional development. Those with Orthopaedic Specialist Certification must recertify every 10 years.
So. Md. American Red Cross elects new board members
The Southern Maryland Chapter of the American Red Cross announced that Richard Tait of Arnold will serve as chairman of the chapter’s board of directors for a one-year term that began earlier this year. Tait and other board members were elected in proceedings at Anne Arundel Community College recently.
Tait is COO of Kaizen Approach Inc., a cybersecurity consulting firm, a University of Maryland University College graduate and a U.S. Navy veteran.
“I am truly honored to be elected the American Red Cross Board Chair of Southern Maryland,” Tait said. “I look forward to leading a dedicated team of volunteers in writing a new chapter for the Red Cross of Southern Maryland. Our long-term goal is to become a top performing chapter and be recognized as a diverse and inclusive board of choice for volunteers, donors, and employees, while offering the highest level of compassionate service to our clients.”
The highly visible role works cooperatively with the Southern Maryland Chapter’s executive director to ensure the American Red Cross’ goals and mission are achieved. The population served by the chapter ranges between 500,000 and one million that reside in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
The following were also elected as new members of the board of directors to serve a three-year term:
• Mary-Ann Burkhart, chief, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office.
• Joshua Burnett, business owner.
• Ignacio Goya, pastor and director of Chesapeake Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
• Whitney Harmel, director of Strategic Partnerships at the Maryland Chamber of Commerce
• Jeremy Tucker, emergency room physician.
The board of directors is composed of representatives from many different community sectors. The group develops the vision for the chapter and determines the policies that guide decisions. The board also ensures that the local Red Cross unit is an effective steward of our donors’ contributions. Board members are selected based on their individual expertise as well as their commitment to the American Red Cross humanitarian mission.
USDA helps ag businesses lower energy costs
Acting assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley is encouraging farmers, rural small businesses and agricultural producers to apply for financing in a key U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides loan guarantees to help rural small businesses lower their energy costs, according to a USDA news release.
USDA accepts applications for REAP funding year-round. Potential applicants should contact their state USDA Rural Development office for additional information.
REAP funding can be used for renewable energy systems such as anaerobic digesters, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, wind and solar. It also can be used to make energy efficiency improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation; and lighting and refrigeration. Below are some examples of USDA’s REAP investments.
Edgehill Farms, an ag tourism center in Oakland, Ky., received a $34,596 loan guarantee to install a 34.8-kilowatt photovoltaic array system on the roof of its ham processing facility. The system will generate approximately 45,000 kilowatt hours annually that will be sold directly to the local utility, earning $4,448 for the firm annually.
In Magnolia, N.C., Optima KV received a $6.5 million loan guarantee for an anaerobic digester that will help hog producers dispose of waste by converting it to energy. The project aggregates multiple biogas streams at a refinery. The resulting natural gas is then transported via pipeline to a power plant to generate electricity. The digester produces additional revenue for hog producers and a cleaner environment.
In April 2017, the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity was established to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities. In January 2018, the task force’s findings included 31 recommendations to align the federal government with state, local and tribal governments to take advantage of opportunities that exist in rural America. Supporting the rural workforce was a cornerstone recommendation of the task force.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
Md. School for the Blind appoints new principal
The Maryland School for the Blind recently appointed Nicholas Pagani as its new principal of the General Academic Program, according to a press release from the school.
Pagani has been on the staff at the school for six years as a teacher of the visually impaired before being promoted to an assistant principal in 2015. He received a bachelor of science in special education from Northern University in Illinois in 2005 and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Capella University in Minnesota in 2014.
In addition to holding teaching and administrative positions at MSB, Pagani has taught students who are blind or visually impaired, including those with multiple disabilities at the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind and the Philip Rock Center and School and the Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind in Illinois. He and his family currently reside in Parkville.
The Maryland School for the Blind is a private, statewide resource center providing outreach, education and residential programs to children and youth from infancy to age 21 who are blind or visually impaired, including those with multiple disabilities. Annually, the school serves 65% of the 2,000 students identified in Maryland who are blind or visually impaired from all 24 Maryland jurisdictions through its on-campus and outreach programs.
For more information, contact Dotty Raynor at 410-319-5722, dottyr@mdschblind.org, or visit www.marylandschoolfortheblind.org.