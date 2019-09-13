The Charles County Economic Development Department will hold its 2019 Fall Meeting on Nov. 5 at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Center, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. The meeting will run from 8 a.m. to noon, and the theme is “The Future in Focus.”
“Being in such a dynamic region of the country, Charles County is growing and developing new opportunities,” Darréll Brown, director of the economic development department, said in a press release. “We will focus on the future of our county’s economic development and what we’re doing to flourish in the region.”
Meeting highlights include an update on the department’s five-year strategic economic development plan presented by Jay Garner, president of Garner Economics. Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group Inc., will give the keynote address, followed by a panel discussion on the future of work in Charles County.
Businesses interested in increasing their exposure and networking opportunities can sponsor the fall meeting. Different levels of sponsorship packages are available to fit all business needs, according to the release. Each package includes business name and logo recognition in all marketing promotions, such as paid advertisements, email blasts, posters, websites and event signage. For more information on the meeting and how to become a sponsor, contact Michelle DeSoto at 301-885-1347.
Individual tickets can be purchased at www.MeetCharlesCounty.com/fallmeeting2019.
Big Hair Ball set for March 27
LifeStyles of Maryland Foundation Inc. announced that this year’s Big Hair Ball met its goal of raising $100,000 for the organization, according to a news release from the organization.
Co-chairs Connie Bowling and Leigh Ann Keller said volunteers have achieved 41% of the five-year goal to raise $500,000. LifeStyles is a nonprofit community organization founded in 1998 to address the needs of vulnerable populations in Southern Maryland. Proceeds from the Big Hair Ball are used to provide a range of social services for families, particularly women and children, in need of emergency assistance. The Big Hair Ball is a colorful and outrageous runway show featuring sponsored models who have “looks” developed by local hair dressers, make up artists and cosplay seamstresses. The Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center is transformed to represent the Big Hair Ball theme and story line. The event, brought to the Southern Maryland area by Ann Rees, a long time LifeStyles supporter, is the organization’s signature fundraiser.
LifeStyles currently provides services to more than 15,000 individuals and families each year, including food, shelter, clothing, financial and employment assistance and subsidized transportation. The organization helps to connect residents with public and private resources, conducts needs assessments and offers a range of social services.
These services are made possible through the generous support of volunteers, the public and the local business owners who provide sponsorships and support for the models and other key entertainment during the night. This year’s signature event, the Third Annual Big Hair Ball, “Traveling through the Ages,” will take place on March 27, 2020, at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center.
Rain barrel and compost workshops Oct. 5
The Department of Public Works is hosting an environmental outreach event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 5, in the Charles County Government Building parking lot, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata. Backyard composting and rain barrel workshops, as well as free document shredding are available. Advance registration for the workshops is required.
Charles County Government and the University of Maryland Extension staff are offering the one-hour workshops. The first rain barrel and compost bin workshops begin at 9:30 a.m.
Shred event
Free, secure, on-site shredding services are available from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring up to five boxes (per vehicle) of personal documents for shredding and recycling. This event is for Charles County residents only. For more information, call the Department of Public Works’ Environmental Resources Division, 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778.
Rain barrel workshop
Take home a rain barrel and learn proper in-home installation techniques, practical uses for rain barrels, how to reduce the impact of runoff on local waterways and become eligible for a stormwater remediation fee credit. Advance registration is required. Register at go.umd.edu/CCRB-Oct-5-2019, or for more information, call Stephanie Lowery at 301-932-3591 or Jackie Takacs at 240-393-6508. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Composting workshop
In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn the basics of home composting. Registrants can receive a free plastic Geobin or get instructions on making a wire bin at home. Registration is required. Register at compostworkshop.eventbrite.com. For more information, call Department of Public Works’ Environmental Resources Division, at 301-932-3569 or Luke Gustafson at 301-934-5403. Registration deadline is Saturday, Sept. 28.