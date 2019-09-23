More than a month after his sudden, untimely death, Aaron Rust's family is still trying to make sense of his loss.
Rust, a 34-year-old father of two who lived in Waldorf, was the victim of an early morning hit-and-run accident on Aug. 13. At the time, Maryland State Police reported that Rust was in the roadway, either standing or walking, on southbound Route 5 near Montgomery Lane in Waldorf at 3:54 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene. Rust was pronounced dead at the scene.
The next day, on social media, MSP's La Plata barrack posted that the suspect vehicle, a white 2017-2018 Ford F-350 Dually Crew Cab with damage to the right headlamp assembly, had been located. Contacted by email earlier this week, MSP said the accident is still under investigation and provided no further updates.
In a phone interview, Rust's mother, Elizabeth, recalled her son as "a kind-hearted person" who was fiercely devoted to his two sons — 11 and 9 years old — even if circumstances prevented him from being able to see them regularly. He came from a big, close-knit family that Elizabeth said frequently spent the winter holidays together.
Elizabeth recalled that her son was a hard worker as well, gravitating mostly toward jobs that let him work with his hands. Cars were a big passion of his, she said, and Aaron was always happy to act as the family mechanic. In his spare time, Aaron also enjoyed video games.
The morning he was killed, Waldorf resident Elizabeth said, her son had been walking home. She'd spoken to him earlier, just a few hours before he was struck.
"When the troopers knocked on my door, I didn't know what to think," she said. "I thought it was Aaron. They came and told me he was in a hit-and-run and he'd passed away, and I just got real weak. I'd spoken to him probably around [1 a.m.]. I'm still in shock, you know?"
Elizabeth and Aaron were close, she said, and used to go out to eat together frequently and on errand runs: They favored breakfast at IHOP and Chinese food from Panda Express, in particular.
"But I cook a lot too," Elizabeth said. "He used to call me up and ask me 'Whatcha cookin' up?' He'd come in the house and make pancakes."
Her son wasn't perfect, Elizabeth said, but that just made him like everyone else. He seemed to take to heart the value of hard work that she taught her children.
"Most of all, he was a good person," she said. "I hope they remember that he was a kind person. If he could help you, he would. He wouldn't stop until it was done either. He'd go over and beyond to do his work."
Aaron's sister Lashawnda, who lives in Oxon Hill, said she "always used to brag about her brother" to whoever would listen because of his exceptional work ethic. They both valued and enjoyed working with their hands, and she remembered Aaron as "ambitious and easy to get along with."
She especially appreciated his fondness for working with cars.
"Every car I had, I never went to anybody else," Lashawnda said. "I'd always call my brother, and he was always there. I don't even like going to AutoZone or anything anymore for my car. I can't do it."
One Christmas, she said, her conversion van was without heat. As usual, Aaron was there to help.
"He spent the whole day working on that van and getting that van fixed," Lashawnda said. "Dinner with the family at the table? None of that. He started something and he wanted to finish it."
Aaron's younger brother Moses, who currently lives in Baltimore, said the two were close growing up, sleeping in the same bedroom.
"He was four years older than me, and I obviously looked up to him and everything," Moses said.
Like his mother, Moses recalled his brother as an industrious worker.
"He had a gift for working with his hands," Moses said. "He could make anything work. If your car was broken down and no one knew how to get it to work, he could get it to work."
His brother's life wasn't without its challenges, Moses said, including struggles with substance abuse. Moses recalled that two years ago, Aaron completed a treatment program and he attended the graduation ceremony. At the ceremony, each graduate spoke, Moses said, which was the first time he'd ever seen his brother address an audience. He spoke about his mother's help and support, and credited everyone who helped him in his recovery, Moses said.
"He spoke so fluently, and that just stood out to me," Moses said. "He was just so happy with what was going on that day. When we went out to eat after, that was probably the happiest I'd ever seen him."
Moses also recalled a strong protective streak in Aaron. He assumed the role of "the man in the house" much of the time, Moses said of Aaron, and he'd look after his siblings and make sure no one picked on them. That continued into adulthood: Moses recalled a story from "one or two Thanksgivings ago," where he was walking to his car around 10 p.m.
"This guy was just standing out there, and he supposedly needed help with his vehicle," Moses said. "[Aaron] was a street guy: He wasn't book smart, but he knew things that I might not have. He rushed over and introduced himself to the guy and made sure I got in my car and got out safe. He was just that type of person."
Since his passing, Elizabeth said, she's gone to the cemetery "most every day" to sit at Aaron's grave and talk with him. She also still places balloons to mark the site where he was killed, and said she intends to keep doing so.
"I have his clothes in the closet to look at them and smell them. I guess that's what gets me along," she said. "Everybody grieves different. Once the guy gets caught, I think that'll be a load off for us."
When she heard the suspect truck was found, Elizabeth said, she was "encouraged they'd made that progress, but now we need the person. That should be soon, hopefully."
Until then, Elizabeth said, she's found comfort in the faith that has always sustained her and that she expects to guide her once an arrest is made and the court proceedings get underway.
"I know that Aaron is in heaven," she said. "I know he's with God, and that's more of a comfort because I know I'll see him again not in this life but in the next."
Rust was laid to rest Aug. 23 at Heritage Cemetery in Waldorf. Aaron's twin, Dominque, set up a Gofundme page shortly after his death to offset his burial costs and help establish a trust fund for his two sons, since Aaron didn't have life insurance when he was killed. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/lay-aaron-to-rest.