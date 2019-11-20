The Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area, the annual charitable giving program for federal employees and retirees in the Washington Metropolitan Area and surrounding regions, is encouraging the federal community to take part in the first national CFC Spirit Week from Dec. 2-6.
The week encompasses two key campaign promotional days, Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3 and International Volunteer Day on Dec. 5, according to a press release.
“This year we have the unique opportunity to celebrate giving for an entire week and I’m really encouraged by all the excitement and momentum the campaign is experiencing so far,” Vince Micone, chairperson of the Local Federal Coordinating Committee that oversees the CFCNCA, said in the release. “We are tracking ahead of where we were during the campaign last year at this time, and I am hopeful our uplifting Spirit Week activities will spur donors to ‘Show Some Love’ to their favorite causes whether that be through a donation of time or money.”
The line-up for Spirit Week is:
• Monday, Dec. 2: Patriotic Day. Federal employees are encouraged to wear or decorate their office space in red, white and blue to honor the tradition of the campaign.
• Tuesday, Dec. 3: Giving Tuesday. Federal donors are encouraged to make an online pledge and help make this one of the most successful giving days of the entire campaign. Historically, this has been one of the largest giving days during the CFCNCA, having generated nearly $2.2 million in pledges on Giving Tuesday last year.
• Wednesday, Dec. 4: Way Back Wednesday. The campaign will review the history and impact of the CFC.
• Thursday, Dec. 5: International Volunteer Day. Federal donors are encouraged to pledge volunteer time to share their skills with a CFC charity.
• Friday, Dec. 6: Pep Rally Day. Federal donors are urged to come together to celebrate the campaign at their individual departments, agencies or office.
Federal donors in the CFCNCA can make their monetary and volunteerism pledges online through cfcnca.org. Federal employees and retirees located outside the CFCNCA can look up and donate to their local campaign at cfcgiving.opm.gov.