A new state program will help eligible Marylanders reduce their outstanding uninsured auto fines, eliminating a significant hurdle to registering and insuring their vehicles, according to a Motor Vehicle Administration press release.
FineFix is a partnership between the Uninsured Division of Maryland Auto Insurance and the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration. This program gives eligible Marylanders the opportunity to pay 20% of their outstanding uninsured auto fines and have the remaining 80% forgiven, according to the press release.
Program eligibility is limited to those who have uninsured auto fines that were delinquent prior to Dec. 31, 2016. To take advantage of this program, participants must enroll online at FineFix.Maryland.gov and make their first payment by Dec. 31 of this year.
In the coming weeks, letters will be mailed to eligible participants directing them to the website: FineFix.Maryland.gov. By participating in FineFix, consumers can have their uninsured auto flags lifted from their registration, gain the ability to register a vehicle and avoid having their state income tax refund intercepted by the State’s Tax Refund Intercept Program.
“FineFix enables you to get back on the road and back to work,” Maryland Auto Executive Director Mark D. McCurdy said in the press release.
Additionally, FineFix has partnered with insurance providers, community groups, tag and title services, and other trusted advisors across the state to assist consumers in enrolling in the program.
FineFix participants have the option to pay in full or setup a payment plan. Payments can be made online with a credit or debit card. Cash payments can be made at Western Union locations conveniently located in supermarkets, check cashers and convenience stores across the state, or at the state of Maryland’s Central Collection Unit.
FineFix participants who have their MDOT MVA uninsured auto flags lifted may be eligible to register any vehicles they own. Those unable to obtain auto insurance coverage for those vehicles in the standard market are guaranteed coverage from Maryland Auto, according to the release.
“FineFix is not simply an opportunity for Marylanders to resolve delinquent fines and get back on the road legally,” McCurdy said in the release, “it is a new driver of economic growth for the state, allowing people to fully engage in this economy.”