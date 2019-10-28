Now that residents have changed from cooling to heating, the state fire marshal’s office says it’s time to think about best practices when turning up the heat as the temperature continues to fall.
Heating equipment is involved in one out of every five home fire-related deaths, according to a state fire marshal press release, and half of all home heating fires will occur during the months of December, January and February.
"Like clockwork, my office will report to a fire in the coming months as a result of a space heater or fireplace," State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci, said in the press release. "It is my life's work to eliminate home fire deaths, a mission that every Maryland resident can help us to achieve by using best practices when it comes to heating their homes this fall and winter."
For homeowners with fireplaces, be sure to have a qualified professional clean and inspect your chimney and vents annually, the fire marshal said. Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep it outside at least 10 feet from structures.
When it comes to portable space heaters, the fire marshal has a list of advice to follow:
• Only use a portable heater that has a qualified testing laboratory seal.
• Keep the heater at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including people.
• Use a heater with a thermostat and overheating protection.
• Make sure the heater has an automatic shut-off in the event that it is tipped over.
• Keep children away from space heaters and do not allow it to block an exit.
• Plug the heater into a grounded wall outlet only, never to an extension cord.
• Turn the heater off whenever you leave the room or before going to sleep.
It is paramount that you never use an oven as a heat source, the fire marshal said, and that working carbon monoxide alarms should be tested monthly. In the event of a power outage, all portable generators should be located as far away from the home as possible, especially away from windows.
For more information about home fire safety, go to NFPA.org or USFA.FEMA.gov.