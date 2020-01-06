'She's super special'

The first baby of the new year born at University of Maryland Charles Regional Center made her arrival late in the day on New Year's Day. Baby Moore was born to parents Richard and Brittany of St. Mary's County at 7:36 p.m. on Jan. 1. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. She is the third child born to the couple, who work respectively as a heavy equipment operator and administrative assistant. "She's super special," Brittany said of the couple's new arrival.