Charles County lost a tireless advocate for children, the Indian Head naval base and the entire community last week, when former Charles County Public Schools superintendent and community advocate John H. Bloom Jr. died.
“In Indian Head, a lot of us consider John Bloom to be kind of a legend,” said Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin. “As a man in the community, there are few people in the community the caliber of Mr. Bloom to look up to. I’m really sad to see him go.”
Bloom died on Dec. 21 after a brief illness, according to his obituary. He was 87 years old. Family will receive guests from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 3 in the Indian Head Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 4 at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, at 30 Mattingly Ave. East in Indian Head. Interment will follow at the nearby St. Charles Cemetery.
Born April 18, 1932, Bloom came to Charles County in early 1941, according to a 2015 interview with the Maryland Independent. He graduated from the original Lackey High School in 1949. He went on to attend and graduate from the University of Maryland before joining the U.S. Army, where he served until 1957.
After leaving the Army, Bloom went to work for Charles County Public Schools, teaching at the Hughesville School, which served as an elementary and middle school at the time.
In 1965, he became assistant in personnel at the school system’s central office, under Superintendent Bruce Jenkins. Bloom, Jenkins and others developed and implemented a plan to integrate Charles County Public Schools and implemented a grade-level system, still in use today, which introduced middle school, according to Bloom’s 2015 interview.
Bloom went on to become superintendent of schools for Charles County, serving from 1982 to 1993.
Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) served on the board of education for nine of Bloom’s 10 years.
“He was a phenomenal leader and very committed to serving his community,” Patterson said.
Patterson said Bloom served as superintendent during a difficult time of growth and transition for Charles County, which experienced large numbers of people moving to the county, resulting in a number of schools being built.
“There was a big ‘to-do’ about the naming of [Westlake High School]” Patterson recalled. “Mr. Bloom came down solidly on the side of right in terms of inclusivity when naming the school.”
Patterson praised Bloom’s efforts to create a diverse workforce in the school system.
“I think in terms of role models and equity, he was very in tune. He recognized the need to have a diverse staff and administration at the central office,” Patterson said.
During his time as superintendent, Bloom also strengthened the school system’s academic programs, introduced Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps to the high schools and was very engaged in developing partnerships with the local business community.
“That partnership was not just verbal, it was very committed,” Patterson said.
Patterson said Bloom had a ready wit, but could also be serious, and truly believed in the school system and the community.
“He was a man of faith and integrity, and I think when you combine those, you get a very good person,” Patterson said.
After his retirement in 1993, Bloom became heavily involved the Indian Head Defense Alliance. Following the end of the Cold War, the federal government looked into closing several military bases across the country. Naval Support Facility Indian Head was one of those under consideration for closure.
“The local communities had no say on their bases being closed,” said former Indian Head Mayor Ed Rice. Rice said Bloom was recruited to lead the group advocating for the continued presence of the Naval facility.
“He was a strong leader and he had the kind of contacts — at the federal, state and local level, from his time as superintendent — and he had the leadership skills to lead large groups of people,” Rice said.
Rice said Bloom is one of the reasons for the base’s continued existence.
Former state Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton said Bloom has had a tremendous impact for the better on Charles County, and was still active with the Military Alliance Council even a few months ago.
“He is, in my opinion, one of the best superintendents of schools we’ve ever had and he has been a tireless advocate for Indian Head and the naval base,” Middleton said. “I would put him in the top 10 list of the most influential people I have ever known.”
Paulin said he has known Bloom as a man in his community ever since he was a child, and as he grew up, he learned more about his role. Paulin said he would often go to Bloom for advice.
“This man has done a lifetime of good work in this community. He’s a legend — I know I keep saying it, but it’s true, he really was,” Paulin said.
Bloom and his wife Judith raised five children in Indian Head. Bloom’s daughter, Marilyn Bloom of Williston, Fla., said her father had a keen interest in history.
“He loved history, he loved to read about it, and he loved to visit historic sites in Maryland, Virginia, all over the county,” Marilyn said. “Whenever we went on vacations as kids, we would get a history lesson.”
“He had great expectations of all of us, and he treated us all the same — he never said only boys can do this, or vice versa — he was just loving and pretty much direct. … He was very much about, ‘you get to choose your own path,’” Marilyn said.
Judith Bloom passed away in January 2015. Middleton said he asked John Bloom if he planned to move to Florida.
“He said, ‘Indian Head is my family. I’ve lived here my entire life; this is where I grew up, and this is where I want to die,’” Middleton said.
Marilyn Bloom said her father was in good health up until October, when he began feeling short of breath on his neighborhood walks. In November, he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. He died a month later.
“Dad was 87, he lived a great — not just good — but great life, and in the end, he didn’t suffer,” Marilyn said.
Twitter: @JamieACIndyNews