William Cecil Short, a man who widely impacted education in Charles County and was credited numerous times for his stellar work in the school system, died on Dec. 24 after issues with illnesses. He was 80.
Over an extensive 40-plus year education career, Short impacted the lives of thousands of students while earning respect from his fellow employees and parents. Short kept reprising roles to continue with education, as each he held had to do with furthering education in some form.
Short was born on April 23, 1939, to James Clinton and Mary Josephine Short. The second eldest child of three boys and two girls, Short grew up in Spring Hill (now part of La Plata) and attended Bel Alton elementary and high school, according to his wife, Jane Short.
Short devoted most of his life to education, holding principalship at Henry E. Lackey High School, Maurice J. McDonough High School — where he was the founding principal, La Plata High School and Oxon Hill High School in Prince George’s County. He became the first African-American president of the National Association of Secondary School Principals and the first African-American principal in the state to win the Milken award, according to his charity foundation.
Short was drafted into the Army after completing his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Maryland State College (now University of Maryland Eastern Shore), where he later became the president of the alumni association. He completed his service and excelled in education from the beginning of his career, leading him to take on the role of principal at Lackey at the age of 31, according to his wife. Short would later earn his master’s degree from Bowie State University and nearly completed his doctorate at College Park.
Tasked with opening McDonough in 1976, Short quickly established a positive and interactive culture in the school, gaining respect from students, parents and colleagues, including that of his former vice principal, Tom Seremet.
“He was an enigma. He was one of a kind,” Seremet said. “He was really respected by the community; the parents of that community appreciated so much the kind of school their children were going to.”
Current Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill was a member of the first graduating class at McDonough and had multiple professional experiences with Short.
“Mr. Short was an extremely effective leader and a strong family man. I was lucky to have known him,” Hill said in an email. “He had a profound influence on my experiences as a student, teacher and leader.”
Short won the Maryland State Principal of the year award in 1992, and then took up the NASSP presidency.
Jane said Cecil held a variety of other positions after his presidency concluded, including president of University of Maryland Systems Alumni Associations, chairman of supervisory committees for the Educational Systems Federal Credit Union and an education role with the Federal Emergency Management Administration.
Short helped establish the John Lancaster and W. Cecil Short charity foundation in 2005, serving the Southern Maryland region by providing support through education, scholarships, events and more. It operates thanks to the Tau Lambda Lambda chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., which Short joined in his undergraduate years at UMES, serving as chapter president from 1958-60.
Short was also active in the Charles County Democratic Central Committee, holding the role of campaign manager for Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) since 2005. Patterson said Short was a role model for not just African-Americans, but everyone, as not every child had an encouraging figure in their life.
“I can’t say enough about how people viewed him and respected him, he was a very versatile individual who lived a very full, respected life,” Patterson said. “Cecil Short worked tirelessly, led with a very compassionate spirit and is credited for being a visionary for the state and national educational programs.”
Former Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton worked with Short in the Democratic Party and various instances with the school system.
“Cecil was one of those strong pillars in the education community,” Middleton said. “He was one of the most impressionable people I ever served with, everyone looked at him as a real leader and role model.”
Short played saxophone for a local band, The Diamonds, since his teenage years and received a citation from the Maryland General Assembly last August for his work.
Cecil and Jane were married in July of 1960 and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. They had three children together and have 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Short’s two sons and one grandson are legacy members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, according to Jane.
Jane remarked that Cecil wanted to be strong for his family and never complained. He maintained his independence later in life by opting to use minimal assistance for moving around.
Jane remembered how remarkable Short was while teaching and coaching in his early years, as he coached the 1998 NCAA men’s basketball champion and current High Point University head coach Tubby Smith. She said that Smith still called Short coach.
“I left family stuff with him, I knew they were being cared for,” Jane said. “He was a great dad and a great husband, I was always proud of him.”
Other awards and distinctions Short received include the 1987 Distinguished Educational Leadership Award by the Washington Post, 1991 National Black Principal Administrator Award, 1997 recipient of the prestigious Gavel of Authority award from Virginia’s principals association, 1998 Maryland State Senate Citation for distinguished professional service, 1999 recipient of the Congressional Black Caucus Award for distinguished national leadership and the 2007 distinguished service award by the Charles County Democratic Party.
According to family, friends, colleagues, students, teachers and fraternity brothers, Short was a champion of a man who’s impact was widespread in each role he possessed. Short left a lasting legacy in Charles County Public Schools and dedicated his life to the improvement and importance of secondary education.
