A former Maryland Department of General Services employee was indicted Sept. 17 for possession of child pornography, according to a press release from Maryland Attorney General's Office.
According to the release, Stephen Wayne Cormack, 70, was allegedly using his work computer and a personal computer to view images of child pornography. Charges in the indictment include 10 counts of possession of child pornography. The investigation was led by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General and the Maryland State Police.
The investigation began in February when a reporting person contacted the Maryland State Police to say they had observed Cormack viewing child pornography on his work-issued computer, according to the release. MSP met with the reporting person, and further investigation revealed Cormack had searched the internet for images of child pornography on numerous occasions.
In May, the Attorney General's Office obtained an indictment from the Baltimore City Grand Jury for charges relating to the child pornography on Cormack’s work computer. MSP then obtained a warrant to search additional electronic devices in Cormack’s home. During this search, additional electronic devices were located and obtained. These devices were forensically reviewed and found to allegedly contain additional images of child pornography.
In June, a superseding indictment was obtained from the same grand jury for the original charges as well as additional charges stemming from the subsequent investigation, including several counts of possession of child pornography as well as unauthorized access to computers and related materials. In September, a further indictment was secured for several more instances of possessing child pornography. No trial date has been set.