Maryland Health Connection will hold “Get Connected” events throughout the state Nov. 1-9 to provide free help enrolling in health coverage. Marylanders can enroll in health and dental coverage beginning Nov. 1 through Maryland Health Connection, the state’s health insurance marketplace.
Go to MarylandHealthConnection.gov or the Enroll MHC mobile app to browse plans, compare coverage and costs, and enroll. Residents have until Sunday, Dec. 15, to sign up for 2020 coverage.
The fall open enrollment is for private health and dental plans only. People who have coverage through Medicaid will receive a notice when it’s time to renew; enrollment for Medicaid is year-round.
This year, health plan rates have dropped by an average of 23% the past two years. New this year, Value Plans feature lower deductibles and increased access to primary care, mental health care and generic drugs before deductibles apply. Value plans are designed to lower consumers’ out-of-pocket costs for the health care services the majority of people use most frequently.
At the free “Get Connected” events, certified health insurance navigators will help Marylanders sign up for a health plan and understand their coverage options and financial help available. Assistance also is available in Spanish.
The website and mobile app are available at 5 a.m. daily. Also, more than 700 trained brokers and consumer assisters are available to help at over 100 locations throughout Maryland. Enrollment locations are listed on the website — or even searchable by the GPS locator on the Enroll MHC mobile app. Or call 1-855-642-8572 toll-free from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, with additional extended hours in December.
The two Get Connected events in Southern Maryland are Friday, Nov. 1, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Seedco Waldorf Office, 3 Post Office Road, suite 102, and Saturday, Nov. 2, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick.