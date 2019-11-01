The 15th year of the bluegrass concerts at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville continues on Sunday Nov. 3, with The Grascals.
The Grascals is a group of talented musicians that not only formed as a band, but formed a bond of personal friendships, shared professional resumes and an appreciation for the innovative mingling of bluegrass and country music that has been a hallmark of the Nashville scene for more than forty years, according to a release. To date they have 10 recordings and 6 other collaborations with other artists.
Their cutting-edge modern bluegrass is delivered with a deep knowledge and admiration for the music’s founding fathers. The Grascals make music that has a unique sound that has earned them three Grammy nominations and two Entertainers of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association. Honors also include performing twice for President George W. Bush and at President Barack Obama’s inaugural ball at the Smithsonian.
As their records prove, The Grascals’ musical empathy gives them an ear for just the right touch to illuminate each offering’s deepest spirit – whether they’re digging into one of their original songs or reworking a bluegrass classic or a pop standard. Take for instance fan favorite, “Last Train to Clarksville.” Non-bluegrass listeners enjoy a new take on a familiar song, while diehard bluegrass audiences who may have never heard The Monkees classic, respond in-kind, not even realizing that the song has been Grascalized.
The next shows in the series will be Dec. 1 featuring the Larry Stephenson Band, Jan. 19, 2020 featuring Carolina Blue, Feb. 16, 2020, featuring Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, March 22, 2020, featuring Sideline, and April 5, 2020, featuring Seth Mulder & Midnight Run.
Jay Armsworthy, host and promotor, partners with the Sons of the American Legion to produce the series at Legion Post 238, which is located on the corner of routes 381 and 231 in Hughesville.
Doors open at noon for the Nov. 3 show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets, available at the door, are $20 per person or free for children younger than 12. There will be food and beverages available for a separate price. Although not required, nonperishable food donations are accepted for the Helping Hands Food Pantry. For more information, visit www.americanlegionbluegass.com or call 301-737-3004.