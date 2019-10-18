The Maryland Fire Marshal wants the many Marylanders to celebrate Halloween this October and keep fire safety requirements in mind.
“Smoke machines, dim lighting, cramped corridors, and loud noises can create true terror for patrons if fire occurs within in a haunted house attraction,” state fire marshal Brian S. Geraci said in a press release. “It is important for both owners and attendees to be vigilant when it comes to fire safety requirements at these venues.”
As trick-or-treaters attend haunted houses this fall, be aware of the following fire and life safety provisions:
• Approved automated sprinklers and smoke detection systems throughout the structure.
• At least two means of egress on every occupied floor, located as remote as possible from each other. These exits should be clearly marked by directional signage that is illuminated for enhanced visibility.
• Unoccupied floors and areas should be secured against unauthorized entry.
• Doors and passageways that are not an exit should be identified as “NO EXIT.”
• Interior stairs and other vertical openings between floors should be properly enclosed, sealed or otherwise protected against possible fire spread.
• Decorations, furnishings, and equipment should not obstruct, impair or detract attention from the visibility or use of an exit. An exit cannot be part of a mirrored wall.
• When the sprinkler or smoke detection systems activate, all conflicting sounds and visuals from the attraction should stop.
• Structures must use non-combustible or limited-combustible materials.
• One portable fire extinguisher should be present located every 75 feet within the structural and located near exit signs.
• A crowd manager should be present at all hours of operation and occupancy guidelines must be met to avoid dangerous overcrowding.
• All exits must be unlocked and accessible at all times. They should’t need a key, tool or special knowledge.
For more information about the Life Safety Code, go to NFPA.org.