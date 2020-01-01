Health Partners Inc. received a co-funded grant for $270,000 over two years, with $260,000 from the Maryland Community Health Resource Commission and $10,000 from Aetna Better Health of Maryland, to support the addition of a care management program.
Health Partners is a medical clinic in Waldorf that sees patients with and without medical insurance, as well as those on Medicare and Medicaid.
The grant will assist Health Partners by adding a care management program. The goal of the program is to decrease unnecessary patient emergency department visits, increase patient participation in disease management and preventative screenings.
To oversee the new programs, Health Partners created the position of care coordinator, a liaison to the primary care providers, to help in managing patients. Cherrell Keys was granted the position and will address obstacles such as transportation, appointment scheduling, pharmacy application assistance and patient education.
Keys started at Health Partners two years ago in medical administration, observing firsthand the barriers that patients are presented with on a daily basis. Keys wants to alleviate these issues in a more involved role, saying that it was not that the patients did not want care for themselves, but they simply lacked knowledge and resources.
“I care about everyone’s health and I just want everyone to know you do have someone who cares for you,” Keys said. “I take people at face value and what you show up with at that moment, and then we grow together to get you beyond that path.”
Keys stated that she saw over 1,000 patients from May to October last year. The patients did not visit on just a singular basis, but returned for follow-up visits, received prescriptions, saw specialists on their chronic conditions and saw gradual improvement to their health. Keys believes programs like this are vital to the community and should continue to manifest.
“Imagine the impact on the community it would have locally and nationally if everyone just pulled together and got those patients on the right path,” Keys said. “The care coordinator position is a great position and I really do believe every office, hospital and urgent care should have it.”
The grant was presented by Aetna and MCHRC to Chrisie Mulcahey, executive director of Health Partners, on Dec. 16. Mulcahey has worked for Health Partners for nearly 11 years, overseeing multiple outside grants that have helped grow the Waldorf-based organization.
Mulcahey expressed her passion for the addition of the new program and mentioned how special the grant is to her personally. She believes that the addition of the program will increase the quality of care given to patients, as well as decrease time spent organizing and attending medical appointments.
“This grant will improve the health outcomes, provide quality health care and build relationships with our patients,” Mulcahey said. “Building relationships is what makes them come back. When they feel that we are vested in them, they become vested in themselves.”
Mulcahey mentioned that the $10,000 from Aetna was used in the purchase of a digital retina camera that helps detect retinal detachments, plus any pathological goings on behind the eye. In the past, Health Partners patients had to go to a third party for retinal scans, but now they can be done in the office, saving the time of both the patients and employees.
“When we go to a primary care office, we don’t want to wait. The patient’s time is just as valuable as ours,” Mulcahey said. “This grant brings a program, to me of how health care should be delivered every day.”
Dr. Howard M. Haft is the executive director of Maryland Primary Care Program and remarked on the number of uninsured people in Maryland. Haft said that while coverage with the Affordable Care Act and other programs has reached an additional 6% of the population, 6% of 6 million Marylanders is 360,000 people, still leaving many more without care.
“If you don’t have health insurance, you don’t have health. Health is a right in this country, in a wealthy country like this,” Haft said. “Many people didn’t and they suffered badly from it, there’s not enough primary care service. We need to go into care of the most vulnerable of our population.”
Former state Senator Thomas M. “Mac” Middleton was in attendance and gave testimony to how important Health Partners is to the local community. Middleton highlighted how Waldorf has been underserved in the past when it came to medical and dental care, with Health Partners reaching those uninsured patients and providing needed assistance.
“It was a natural fit to have this clinic here,” Middleton said. “You see that passion, boots on the ground, people that are here in the community that make a difference. It’s nice to know there is consistent funding from the governors that have been here.”
Health Partners Board of Directors President Bill Berry is a patient there as well and credits the staff in helping him maintain good health. Berry spoke on the issues regarding readily available health care in the community and how Health Partners is adaptable, especially regarding their abilities to turn grants into productive programs such as the one they launched.
“In order for us to become sustainable here we had to adopt a new model where we take patients who have insurance, patients that have no insurance and patients who have medicare and medicaid,” Berry said. “Nurse practitioners really fill the gap of the needs in communities like ours.”
Before the grant, Health Partners had received three grants for the primary care program totaling $949,000 since 2007, according to Mulcahey. These grants served over 17,000 visits for over 3,200 patients, with over $581,000 in additional funding.
Keys, Mulcahey, Aetna and MCHRC all believe the future is bright and will continue to work diligently for the community.
“I think their services and what they offer the community is wonderful; I really did not know about Health Partners until I took on the position,” Keys said. “I know it’s going to grow and it’s going to be a household name one day.”
