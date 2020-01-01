Left to right, Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D), Dr. Howard Haft, executive director of Maryland Primary Care Program, Elizabeth Chung, CHRC vice chair and executive director of Asian-American Center of Frederick, former Senator Thomas M. “Mac” Middleton, Chrisie Mulcahey, executive director of Health Partners, Mark Luckner, executive director of MCHRC, Adelline Ntatin, director of community development for Aetna Better Health of Maryland, and Bill Berry, Health Partners Board of Directors president, hold an oversized check representing the grant Health Partners received recently.