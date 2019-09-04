The Historic McConchie One-Room School at the Charles County Fairgrounds will host a live historical re-enactment of the life of Josiah Henson at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14, and at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, during the Charles County Fair, at 8448 Fairground Road in La Plata.
Henson, born into slavery in the late 1700s in La Plata, was auctioned off as a child to pay his slaveholder’s debt. Because of his intelligence and skill, he became an overseer on the plantations in Maryland and Kentucky where he was enslaved.
Learning that he was going to be sold to the South, he escaped with his wife and four young children. Once safe in Canada, he established a school and a settlement for fugitives, repeatedly returned to the United States to rescue other enslaved people on the Underground Railroad, became a sought-after preacher and lecturer, and was an inspiration for the heroic character of Uncle Tom in Harriet Beecher Stowe’s novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”
Music festival coming to Colonial Beach
The Northern Neck Beach Music Festival will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Sept. 14 (gates open at 10:30 a.m.) on Town Hill, at the corner of Colonial and Washington avenues in Colonial Beach, Va., with live music, shag dance lessons, dance contest, silent auction, food and beverages.
Hosted by the Colonial Beach Community Foundation, with support from the Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce and Colonial Beach Recreation Association, proceeds benefit the nonprofit foundation, which raises funds for community projects and to enhance the quality of life for local residents.
A limited number of Premier Tents will be available for rental as well as reserved and general admission party ground tent spaces to bring your own tent for the day.
Advance tickets are available for $25 each from Colonial Beach businesses, including Raggs, Coldwell Banker Elite, Denson’s, Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce, Riverview Inn and Hall’s Supermarket.
Tickets can be purchased online via www.eventbrite.com/e/northern-neck-beach-music-festival-2019-tickets-64064291019 for $40 each and $50 at the gate the day of the event. The event takes place rain or shine.
Bring identification, dancing shoes and a chair. No outside food or beverages. Sponsorships, VIP tickets and lodging packages are available by emailing beachmusiccbva@gmail.com.
Neibauer Dental to hold ‘Free Dentistry Day’
Residents in the La Plata community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Neibauer Dental Care on Saturday, Sept. 21, according to a news release.
Drs. Min Kim, Marion Williams, Ammar Awadi and the team at Neibauer Dental Care will be improving the oral health of the community as part of “Free Dentistry Day,” a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance.
There is increasing evidence that links oral health to overall health and well-being. The signs and symptoms of over 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer may first be detected through traditional oral examinations.
During Free Dentistry Day, cleanings, fillings and extractions will be provided to patients between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 124 Rosewick Road in La Plata. Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 301-934-4357 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.
CSM introduces 7-week evening mini-terms
The College of Southern Maryland is meeting the needs of today’s busy students by launching accelerated classes for most evening classes this fall, according to a college news release. This new student success initiative builds on students’ abilities to retain greater information within shorter structured time periods. In addition, CSM will offer the entire business management associate in applied science degree program in an accelerated schedule making it possible for students to complete their business management degree in 18 months.
Capitalizing on research that shows there are greater benefits in learning outcomes for students, especially working adults, CSM is shifting most courses meeting after 5 p.m. to seven-week mini-term classes, according to a press release. Evening classes draw the largest number of working adult students and the condensed format maximizes students’ time in coursework, allowing students to complete a degree program in about 18 months, according to CSM Vice President of Academic Affairs Eileen Abel.
Most of the courses are offered in a hybrid format which combines the traditional face-to-face class contact twice a week with the remainder of the week’s coursework completed online.
The accelerated business management degree program will offer three courses at a time in a seven-week mini-session term. In the fall, students will attend classes face-to-face on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the La Plata Campus from 5:45 to 8:35 p.m. while also taking one course on the web. In the spring, classes meet Monday and Wednesday evenings, with one course on the web.
This degree program prepares students who are currently employed as well as those without prior work experience to develop the skills required of managers in a variety of business settings. Beginning courses expand the students’ skills in a number of disciplines, while upper-level courses and electives allow students to specialize to suit their career plans. The electives are pre-selected for students in the accelerated format.
Offering robust course options in mini-terms is a best practice of the college’s Guided Pathways design.
Additionally, this model mirrors similarly successful accelerated formats that are offered at CSM’s partnering transfer institutions, such as UMUC, Southern New Hampshire University, Odessa College, Morgan State and others.