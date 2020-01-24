Waldorf, MD (20601)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.