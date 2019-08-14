Drag queen duo Carol Ann Carol Ann and Sharron Ann Husbands were the headline entertainers at Friday’s “Spayghetti and No Balls Dinner,” an annual fundraising extravaganza hosted by the Humane Society of Charles County which featured “a dog gone” great night of fun including lip sync contests, live music by DJ Rockin’ Roger, 50/50 raffle drawing, prize giveaways, cash bar and silent auction.
“We wanted to have something informal, more family-style dining and a little more jazzy and fun,” humane society president Bob Inscore said as he stood outside the main room of the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center where nearly 100 guests gathered for the night’s festivities. “It’s just an opportunity to get folks together who support the Humane Society, socialize and just let their hair down and relax. And, to spread awareness that we are an independent organization working to make a better community for our citizens, and just helping take care of those who can’t take care of themselves by finding safe homes for animals.”
Entertainment put on by Carol Ann Carol Ann and Sharron Ann Husbands, whose real names are Jerry Schmidt and Tim Hahn from Pennsylvania, included a “wig in the bag” challenge where 10 participants competed in a lip synching battle while they danced to random old classics with different colored wigs. Others in the audience laughed and danced along before each participant was presented a pair of earrings for their humorous efforts.
“I love events where the community gets to come together, especially those who support the shelter because we are part of the community and one of the favorite places that families like to visit,” said Christine Gonzales, who is the humane society’s executive director. “Everyone has a story to tell about when they adopted their animal from us or they got to come see the animals that we have at the shelter. Those stories make us know that we’re part of their family, too. It’s always fun to celebrate at events like this.”
Event sponsors were classified by “pawtastic,” gold, diamond and platinum, to bronze, opal and pearl levels. They included the Greater Waldorf Jaycees, Maryland Independent, Sue Cornelius State Farm Insurance Agency, Waldorf Emergency CARE, Tri-County Aire Conditioning, Waldorf Toyota, Sandy Pappaianni, Aireco Supply Inc., DJ’s Underground Cable Company Inc., Just Tech, Waldorf Ford, Brictoria Cottage at Charlotte Hall, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, SAMBECK Inc., Alarm Smith/ABC Burglar Alarms Inc., Edward L. Sanders Insurance Agency, Friendship Pet Memorial Park and Gilligan’s Pier Restaurant.
The silent auction featured an array of donated items, according to Gonzales, ranging from jewelry to artwork and homemade goods. Inscore said the funds raised at the dinner will help offset operating costs and allow renovations at the Waldorf facility such as a new isolation care unit for infected animals.
“We’re kind of at the point where we’ve plateaued with the number of animals that we can take care of. So, we would like to modernize our facilities and expand so that we can take care of more animals with infectious cases, and apply additional resources to give them a better chance of survival,” Inscore said. “We want to build a better relationship with the community and inform them on how to take care of animals. They deserve to be treated humanely — I’d like that to be a universal value for the community.”
Twitter: @JClink_MdINDY