Adams Publishing Group, parent company of the Maryland Independent, this week acquired the Antigo Daily Journal, Journal Express and all its associated digital and print products in Wisconsin.
Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
Mark Adams, APG’s CEO, said, “The Berner family and their employees have a long history of serving the community of Antigo. We look forward to continuing that tradition.
Antigo is exactly the type of community we look for as we continue to expand our company, and this market fits well with other publishing properties we own in the great state of Wisconsin.”
“Antigo is a great community with a strong history in local journalism,” said Jeff Patterson, president of APG’s Central Division.
In southeast Wisconsin, APG now operates daily newspapers in Janesville, Beloit, Fort Atkinson, Marinette and Watertown, and weeklies in Sun Prairie, Waterloo, Cottage Grove, Cambridge, Lake Mills, Milton, Waunakee, DeForest and Lodi. In northwest Wisconsin, APG operates newspapers in Eau Claire, Rice Lake, Spooner, Hayward, Phillips, Park Falls and Ashland.
Overall, APG owns and operates 34 daily newspapers and more than 100 weekly and twice-weekly newspapers in 20 states. In addition to its community newspaper company, the Adams family operates radio stations, outdoor advertising, a wine distribution business, Camping World, Good Sam Club and Gander Outdoors.