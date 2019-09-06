At its September meeting, the members of the Indian Head Town Council presented the town's outgoing community policing officer with a town seal for his service. Pfc. Steve Duley of the Charles County Sheriff's Office said he's been stationed in Indian Head for the last few years and has now been assigned to policing communities in Waldorf, including Sheffield and Fieldside. Duley said he's enjoyed the "sense of community" working with the people of Indian Head, particularly the way "everyone knows everybody here."