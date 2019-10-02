During the summer, middle school students unplugged for a week and got in touch with the great outdoors during Nature Inventor’s Workshop, a day camp that combines STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics — practices with activities like fishing, canoeing and making s’mores.
Open to sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders, the camp was held at the Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center. It included less traditional camp activities like making kites out of trash bags, building a simple motor craft out of bamboo, rubber bands, pencils and washers, knotting a survival bracelet made of paracord and indulging in molecular gastronomy which resulted in bacon fat snow, fruit caviar and exploding bananas.
“Nature Inventor’s Workshop has students using things in nature to create something,” said Jen Young, an environmental education assistant. During free time, the campers head outside to explore the forest or the ponds, catching frogs and turtles.
“I really like nature,” said Ada Donohue, a seventh-grader at Milton M. Somers Middle School. “We all should learn how to help our environment and learn how to have fun … not just playing on a phone. Which is what I would be doing if I wasn’t here.”
This is the second year Eric Ghrist, a Theodore G. Davis Middle School seventh-grader, attended summer camp in Nanjemoy. “I liked it and I like STEM, so, ‘Hey, why not?’” Ghrist said canoeing was one of his top activities during the week and he liked the new things he was introduced to. “Like making a kite,” he said. “I wouldn’t do that unless I was here.”