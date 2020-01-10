The Charles County Advocacy Council for Children, Youth and Families is partnering with counties throughout the state to host the Southern Maryland Listening Session on Statewide Juvenile Justice Reform on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Fredrick. Two sessions are being held: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Registration is required at bit.ly/36yue4i. Sign-up to speak begins 30 minutes prior to each session.
Senate Bill 856/House Bill 6062 established the Juvenile Justice Reform Council, which is staffed by the Department of Legislative Services. The Juvenile Justice Reform Council is seeking input from families as well as organizations with experience in juvenile justice policy reform, advocating for groups with disproportionate contact with the criminal and juvenile justice system, advocating for victims of crime, and restorative justice regarding the juvenile justice system.
The Juvenile Justice Reform Council is working to:
• Use a data-driven approach to develop a statewide framework of policies to invest in strategies to increase public safety and reduce recidivism of youth offenders.
• Research best practices for the treatment of juveniles who are subject to the criminal and juvenile justice systems.
• Identify and make recommendations to limit or otherwise mitigate risk factors that contribute to juvenile contact with the criminal and juvenile justice systems.
For more information, contact Laura Gustafson at 301-396-5241 or gustafsl@charlescountymd.gov.
Nonprofit Institute conference Feb. 20
The 10th Annual Nonprofit Institute Conference will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Center for Business and Industry at the College of Southern Maryland, 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.
The conference is designed for nonprofit board members, chief executives, staff, sponsors, volunteers, community and business leaders, young professionals and consultants committed to strengthening nonprofit organizations and the communities they serve.
This year’s keynote speaker is Maggy Sterner. Sterner is a branding coach for entrepreneurs, small businesses and nonprofits. She helps them get clarity about their brand message so they can describe it clearly — online and out loud. Sterner believes that when you have laser clarity about your mission, you’ll be magnetic to your target audience because you’ll communicate your message with confidence.
This year’s conference features a return of a few popular presenters, some new voices, smart thinkers, representatives of the Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers, Maryland Nonprofits and much more. Breakout sessions focus on leadership, strategic planning, management, fundraising and communications.
Registration opens Jan. 15. For more information, visit www.csmd.edu/community/institutes/nonprofit-institute/conference-information/.
Leadership Southern Maryland announces 2020 LEAP class
The Leadership Southern Maryland Board of Directors has announced that two Charles County residents are among the 24 Southern Maryland professionals who have been selected for its inaugural Emerging Leaders Program Class of 2020, according to a Leadership Southern Maryland news release. They are Nicole Brien, wealth management associate for the Rosenfield Group at Morgan Stanley, and Marc Collazo, lead internal affairs officer for Blueline Security Services.
Leadership Southern Maryland’s Emerging Leaders Program provides educational programming opportunities to new or emerging leaders in our region. Through a series of six “experiences,” young leaders will facilitate, foster and refine their individual leadership understanding and abilities via structured course curriculum and a focus on self-discovery, teamwork and networking, according to the release. These sessions will conclude with a capstone project and graduation in June. Experts from across the region and state representing business, government, education and the nonprofit community will serve as panelists and guest speakers.