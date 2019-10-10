Proper use of car seats and booster seats, when used correctly, greatly reduce the chances children have of getting injured or killed in a vehicle crash, according to a recent press release from the Maryland State Police.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 71% for infants and by 54% for toddlers. Nationwide, 723 children ages 12 and younger died and another 128,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes in 2016. Of those, 35% were not buckled up, making at least some of those deaths preventable, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in the release.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the following:
• Keeping children in rear-facing seats as long as possible, at least until age 2. This is the safest way for little ones to travel.
• Switch to forward-facing only when the child exceeds the rear-facing weight limit. It’s okay if their feet touch the back seat. They’ll still be safe and comfortable.
• Change to a belt-positioning booster seat only after they outgrow their car seat.
Maryland’s current law requires that children under 8 must ride in an appropriate child restraint, unless that child is 4 feet, 9 inches or taller. Also, every child from 8 to 16 who is not secured in a child restraint must be secured by the vehicle’s seat belt. It is the driver’s responsibility to ensure all children are correctly buckled. Violators of this law are subject to an $83 fine.
For more information and resources on child safety seats, contact Kids in Safety Seats at 800-370-SEAT.