The Knights of St. John International Ladies Auxiliary 301 held its first free Community Resource Fair at Catherine Parish Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Port Tobacco. During the event, free vision screenings for children, health information, fitness fun and other community resources were made available for residents. The event participants were also treated to free food and refreshments.
Lions Club member Margie Knowland, right, performs an eye screening on Agnes Neal, a Ladies Auxiliary member, on a Plus Optical Screening Camera at the Catherine Parish Hall during a free Community Resource Fair held in Port Tobacco Aug. 17. The Lions Club was on hand to perform free eye screenings on school-age children before returning back to school.
Amerigroup employees, Lori Hammond, left, marketing director, and Lanise Thompson, community outreach manager, were on hand giving out pamphlets and information resources pertaining to health benefits.
STAFF PHOTOs BY BOBBY JONES
Wanda McLendon, a Zumba fitness instructor, volunteered her services to motivate members of the Ladies Auxiliary through a Zumba class.
Ramona Stewart, the Charles County Literacy Council outreach coordinator, left, discusses free reading programs for seniors with Thelma Johnson, a 25-year member of the Ladies Auxiliary.
A youngster gets some free grab bag items from Pump it Up, a Waldorf party and event company.
