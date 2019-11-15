BALTIMORE — Prior to his team's appearance against the Century Knights in Thursday night's Class 2A state championship game, La Plata head boys soccer coach Chris Butler talked to his team about how in big games a team needs to have a special moment.
“I always tell them let's look for that special moment,” Butler said. “Who's going to have the special moment tonight?”
That moment never materialized for the Warriors. But for their Carroll County opponent that moment arrived roughly 12 minutes into the contest when Alex Grasso buried a free kick for what ultimately was the only goal in Century's 1-0 win at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex.
“[Grasso] had their special moment and we didn't create one,” Butler said. “It wasn't for lack of trying.”
After watching Century (15-4 overall) in the state semifinals, Butler thought his squad might be able to attack the Knights' three-back formation. While La Plata (14-5-1) came close on a few occasions, it was never able to bring the plan to fruition.
“We all knew we were in it the whole time until the final whistle,” La Plata senior Cole Trani said. “It's just hard when we weren't able to put one in and it's that close and we could have done something about it. We could have changed the game easily with just one goal."
“You have to give them credit,” Butler said. “They stepped up right in time and we didn't get that through-ball to the opposite field like we were looking to. That's what we focused on all week in practice, exploiting the fact that they only had three in the back. It didn't work.”
In wins over Baltimore County's Eastern Tech and Wicomico County's Parkside in the state quarterfinals and semifinals, the Warriors started quickly to take early leads they never relented. Playing in the program's first state final since 2015, it took longer for La Plata to settle in.
“I thought we were a little off in the first half. We looked a little nervous. It's been five [seasons] since we've been here, so none of my players have been in the state finals,” Butler said. “We looked a little off, panicked a little bit, didn't hit our sequences. We were rushing passes, turning the ball over, unforced errors. I thought we did a little bit better in the second half.”
“We weren't that composed in the middle,” added Trani of the team's struggles. “We had a hard time bringing it up and staying onside when there were balls that were through.”
With eight seniors listed on the roster — J.D. Santiago, Owen Butler, Dolan Mudd, Blake Davis, John Foster, Nick Meadows, Dominic Walker and Trani — and many of whom have played club soccer together for many years, La Plata entered the season with high expectations. But the campaign's start did not breed much optimism, as the Warriors surrendered 17 goals over their first five games in starting 1-3-1 and still surrendered three in a 4-3 victory in their sixth game.
Everything changed from that point, as until the state final La Plata allowed just two goals, both to Leonardtown in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship game.
“The last 14 games now we've given up three goals, so defense is why we're here tonight,” Butler said. “I told them all week if we can prevent them from scoring, we're going to win. That's what they've done for 14 games now. The only team to score on us besides tonight was Leonardtown and they're in the 4A state final.
“I am so proud to have coached these guys, because it didn't look good. We were 1-3-1 after the first five games. We won the sixth game 4-3, so we still gave up three goals. For them to turn it around and for them to focus and practice so hard every day and listen to their coaches and to turn the season around like we did, I have a special bunch of young men out there and I'm proud of them. ... Whether you win or lose in the state finals, yeah it hurts, but as I told them the journey that we had getting here is special and I'll never forget it.”