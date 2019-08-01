Charles County Public Library officials announced Thursday that its La Plata Branch location will be closed due to an issue with the cooling unit. It is expected to reopen Aug. 5.
“The chiller has malfunctioned,” said Erin Del Signore, marketing manager for the county’s library system. “We’ve, unfortunately, had to close this week after taking into consideration the safety of our patrons and staff in this July-August heat.”
According to Del Signore, the La Plata Branch Library is an older building that was constructed in the 1960s. She said the recent heat wave and facility’s age likely contributed to the cooling malfunction.
“It’s an older building so these things tend to happen,” Del Signore said. “We’re kind of at the mercy, right now, of the county and the delivery of the new part, the installation and how that proceeds.”
The county government, which Del Signore said is handling installation and repairs, has been working diligently to resolve this issue and already ordered a temporary chiller that will be installed once it arrives on Friday.
“Installation will start as soon as it arrives and through the weekend,” she said. “We’ve been given an estimate that we will be able to reopen on Monday. If anything else should change, we’re obviously going to keep the public and our patrons informed as soon as we know more.”
“The county has been great,” Del Signore added. “We’re very grateful for the hard work and extra hours that they’re working to get this fixed.” George Reintzell, who is the county’s HVAC superintendent, has been keeping the library administration team informed about specific repairs and equipment.
“The La Plata Public Library is currently closed to the public due to an equipment malfunction with the air chiller that requires new parts before permanent repairs can be made,” county spokeswoman Jennifer Harris confirmed in an email sent to the Maryland Independent on Thursday. “The county government has approved the purchase and installation of a temporary chiller. Based on current estimates for installation of a temporary chiller, we anticipate that the library will reopen by early next week.”
All of the other county library branches — Waldorf West, P.D. Brown Memorial, Potomac and Mobile Library — will remain open and operate under normal business hours, as well as online.
“There are still opportunities for our community to engage with the library and discover all of our services and programs,” Del Signore said. “This is actually a great opportunity, for those whose regular branch is La Plata, to learn about some of our other locations.”
To find out what events and programs are happening at the other branch locations, go to www.ccplonline.org/.
