La Plata man given 8 years after probation violation

A La Plata man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Feb. 7 for violating the terms of his probation from a 2016 case, per a press release from the Charles County State's Attorney's Office.
Per the release, Bryan Frederick Simanton, 39, entered a guilty plea to the production of child pornography, possession of a handgun and visual surveillance with prurient intent in 2016. The investigation revealed that Simanton videoed a juvenile victim's bathroom at a residence in La Plata.
Simanton reportedly provided the victim with an alcoholic beverage, after which the victim fell asleep. The victim stated that when she woke up, Simanton was touching her inappropriately.
Allegations of the charges were first reported to Charles County Sheriff's Office on June 28, 2016. Court documents showed that Simanton used a hidden camera to video a 14-year-old girl while she showered.
Simanton's cell phone was retrieved after the incident and showed two pictures and a video of the girl while she showered, court records indicated. Simanton later admitted videoing the child to investigators.
Simanton told investigators that he “secretly placed a nanny camera in a bathroom to record [the girl] while in the bathroom and taking a shower,” charging documents stated. Simanton then “viewed the recordings and live video via his cellular telephone.”
Simanton was arrested for the incident and was sentenced on Feb. 3, 2017, to 10 years in prison with all but two years suspended. Simanton also received five years of probation and was ordered to have no contact with minors during the probation period.
After Simanton was released, he reportedly spent the night at the house of an acquaintance in Harford County. Minors were present in the house, already in direct violation of his probation terms. A separate juvenile victim who was present in the house at the time told the Harford County Child Advocacy Center that on Sept. 21, 2018, Simanton gave her and her friends alcohol and she subsequently fell asleep. The victim stated that when she woke up, Simanton was touching her inappropriately.
Simanton admitted to violating his probation in front of Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James "Jay" West on Dec. 10, 2019. At the sentencing, Assistant State's Attorney Sarah Proctor addressed West and asked for the full amount of suspended time.
"The court should have no tolerance," Proctor said. "There are no excuses for this behavior. We have another victim who had to go through this."
West agreed and sentenced him to serve out the remainder of his original sentence, eight years.