Lackey champions of drill competition

Henry E. Lackey High School was named overall event champion at the Charles County Public Schools Drill Competition held Feb. 22. Teams of JROTC students from five of the seven county high schools competed at the event held at Thomas Stone High School, according to a school system news release.
The event features eight categories of performance: unarmed inspection, first-year color guard, regulation color guard, first-year unarmed regulation, unarmed regulation, armed regulation, unarmed exhibition and armed exhibition.
The Lackey team earned 675 points overall, earning the students the title of overall event champion. The team from North Point High School earned second place overall with 525 points, and St. Charles High School earned third place with 300 points.
The following teams earned first, second or third place in the event categories:
Unarmed inspection – Lackey, first place; St. Charles, second place; and North Point, third place.
First-year color guard – Lackey, first place; St. Charles, second place; and North Point, third place.
Regulation color guard – Lackey, first place; St. Charles, second place; and North Point, third place.
First-year unarmed regulation – Lackey, first place; St. Charles, second place; and North Point, third place.
Unarmed regulation – Lackey, first place; Maurice J. McDonough High School, second place; and La Plata High School, third place.
Armed regulation – North Point, first place; La Plata, second place; and McDonough, third place.
Unarmed exhibition – North Point, first place; and Lackey, second place.
Armed exhibition – North Point, first place; and Lackey, second place.
CCPS first hosted a drill competition for JROTC students in 1995. Since then, Lackey has earned the overall honors trophy 16 times.