Charles County Public Libraries has announced the launch of a new meeting room and program calendar system early in 2020. To prepare for the transition, new meeting room requests will be unavailable beginning at noon on Monday, Dec.23.
Patrons are asked to submit any future meeting room requests by noon on Monday, Dec. 23, at host.evanced.info/charles/evanced/roomrequest.asp.
Manual reservations will not be accepted while the system is closed.
During this period, meeting rooms will be available on a first come, first served basis at each branch that has space available to reserve.
The reservation system will reopen at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.
CSM closes Friday for winter break
The College of Southern Maryland will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 for its winter break and will reopen at 8 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 2. The last day of full-term, 12-week and mini-session classes is Dec. 16.
The winter break closure affects all facilities, including the campuses’ fitness centers and pools.
Even though CSM is closed for winter break, Winter Session begins Dec. 19. Classes begin for spring full-term and mini-session I on Jan. 21.
Winter Commencement will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.
Access to online services, including registration, is available at www.csmd.edu through my.CSMD services.
For information about CSM, visit www.csmd.edu.
The Arc has new community living director
The Arc Southern Maryland welcomed recently Casey Roberts as director for community living.
“I am excited to be a part of the team and work with such creative, caring and passionate people,” Roberts said in a press release.
Roberts brings over 10 years of experience, including director and acting executive director roles in the nonprofit sector. Additionally, he has experience at a government oversight level.
“We are excited and fortunate to bring Casey on board at The Arc,” CEO Terry Long said in the release. “We believe he will be an asset to the services and supports we currently provide and take those services to the next level.” Roberts has served on several nonprofit committees and is a youth mentor in Charles County. He lives in Waldorf with his wife, Tiffany, and son, Casey Jr. He holds a master of arts degree from McDaniel College and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
St. Charles Towne Center has holiday programs
The St. Charles Towne Center is ringing in the holiday with a number of festive seasonal events planned:
• Photos with Santa/Macy’s Court: now until Dec. 24. Families can capture special holiday moments with the jolliest man in town. For hours and Santa’s full schedule, visit simon.com/stcharlestownecenter, and save time and avoid the line with Santa’s Fast Pass.
• Holiday canvas painting/Center Court: Dec. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. Deck the halls with a hand-crafted holiday painting. Canvases, brushes and paint will be provided, $5 to paint on glass, $10 to paint on canvas paid directly to the vendor, while supplies last.
Libraries hosting jazz guitar Jan. 10
Charles County Public Libraries will be hosting two jazz guitar performances on Jan. 10 by the jazz phenomenon, Abe Ovadia Duo, the recipient of the Best Guitarist of 2016 Award from Hot House Jazz Magazine. The first performance will be at 5 p.m. at the Potomac Branch Library at 3225 Ruth B. Swann Drive in Indian Head. The La Plata Branch Library will host a similar performance at 7:30 p.m., at 2 Garrett Ave. in La Plata. For ages 14 and older.
Charcuterie workshop coming up
Southern Maryland Meats, a program of the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, will host a two-day, intensive hands-on training workshop for Value-Added Meat Processing and Charcuterie on Feb. 7 and 8 at the Westham Butcher Shop in Mechanicsville.
The workshop is developed and presented by noted author and butcher Meredith Leigh who for the past 17 years has worked as a farmer, butcher, chef, teacher, nonprofit executive director and writer. Leigh travels extensively teaching charcuterie and food production and processing and is the author of “The Ethical Meat Handbook: A Complete Guide to Home Butchery, Charcuterie, and Cooking for the Conscious Omnivore” (third place, MFK Fisher Award 2015) and “Pure Charcuterie: The Craft & Poetry of Curing Meats at Home.”
In this two-day workshop, Leigh will present, demonstrate and teach the processing, production and marketing of value-added meat products, including sausages, pates, cures and fermented hams.
The workshop attendance is limited to 20 individuals. Participants are expected to attend both days. Workshop cost includes two full days of instruction, light breakfast and lunch on both days, take-home curing projects and continuing expert mentoring.
To register, and for full workshop details and cost, visit the ‘Events’ page at SMADC.com.